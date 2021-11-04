Malabar Gold & Diamonds launches new showroom in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra

Jewellery retailer, Malabar Gold & Diamonds recently launched its new showroom in Ahmednagar, taking the showroom count in Maharashtra to 10. With a brilliant range of traditional and contemporary designs and outstanding shopping experience, the showroom further bolsters the retail presence of Malabar Gold & Diamonds in the state.

Located at Diansh Plaza, Nagar Manmad Road, the showroom was virtually inaugurated by M P Ahammed, chairman, Malabar Group.

The plush showroom bedazzles the jewellery buyers of the city with a wide range of Maharashtrian geru base jewellery, Maharashtrian mangalsutra along with thousands of stylish designs catering to both traditional and contemporary sensibilities. The showroom also showcases the popular jewellery sub-brands of Malabar Gold & Diamonds such as ethnix, era, precia, mine, etc.

M P Ahammed, chairman, Malabar Group, said: "We are delighted to open our showroom in Ahmednagar. We are thankful to the people of Maharashtra for the love and affection they have been showering on our brand which is quite motivating for us. The showroom in Ahmednagar underlines our commitment to serve the jewellery buyers in the state with quality offerings and superior shopping experience. Our commitment to quality and transparency have made us the most respected jeweller in the country. With our quality-driven and customer-centric retail strategy, we aim to emerge as the world's most preferred jeweller with respect to both showroom count and turnover."

As a part of the group’s CSR initiative, Malabar Gold & Diamonds will allocate 5 per cent of the profit earned by the Ahmednagar showroom for various charitable and philanthropic activities in this region.