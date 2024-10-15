Malabar Gold & Diamonds launches flagship showroom in Los Angeles, expanding its presence across North America

Malabar Gold & Diamonds has launched its flagship showroom in the USA at Los Angeles. Marking a major milestone in the brand’s growth journey in North America, the new showroom will be Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ 5th and largest showroom in the USA.

The showroom was inaugurated by the Congresswoman for California, Michelle Steel. M P Ahammed, chairman of Malabar Group, Abdul Salam K P, vice chairman of Malabar Group, Shamlal Ahamed, MD— international operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Joseph Eapen, regional head of North America, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, other senior directors, management team members from Malabar Gold & Diamonds, customers, media and well-wishers were also present for the occasion.

Commenting on the occasion, M P Ahammed said: "Malabar Gold & Diamonds has been making great headway in the international jewellery sector and North American continues to be a key market driving this growth. With the launch of our 5th and largest showroom in the USA at Los Angeles, we are committed to build on our foundation of providing an exceptional jewellery shopping experience to all jewellery lovers in the region in a 100% responsible and sustainable manner. The launch of our LA showroom was the key highlight in our ambitious plan of opening 20 showrooms globally in the month of October 2024. As we expand our horizon and embark on our vision of becoming the world’s no 1 jewellery retailer with renewed focus and energy, I would like to convey my sincere gratitude to all our customers, team members, shareholders and other stakeholders for their contributions in making this occasion truly significant."

Located in the city of Artesia, the showroom spans over 6,500 sq ft and features more than 30,000 jewellery designs from 25 exclusive brands, showcasing collections in gold, diamond, and precious gems from 20 countries. An extensive collection of bridal jewellery, alongside a wide range of options for occasional wear, daily wear and office wear will also be available. The new showroom will also feature a customised jewellery design facility, providing jewellery lovers with the opportunity to bring their own designs to life with expert assistance of artisans from Malabar Gold & Diamonds. As part of the inaugural offers, customers will get assured gold coins on the purchase of diamond and precious gem jewellery. The limited period offers are valid until November 3.

"As a global tech and fashion hub, California provides a unique opportunity to cater to a diverse audience, particularly those from the Indian sub-continent, who have a profound appreciation for the artistry and craftsmanship of Indian jewellery while also embracing contemporary styles and innovation. We opened our first U.S. showroom in 2018, and our growth since then has been driven by our steadfast commitment to offering exquisite jewellery with unparalleled service. Building on the success of our showrooms in New Jersey, Dallas, Chicago, and Naperville, we are confident that our Los Angeles venture will be equally well-received," commented Shamlal Ahamed. Malabar Gold & Diamonds has announced that it will be opening its 6th showroom in the USA in Atlanta, Georgia. The brand has an aggressive expansion strategy in North America which will include new showrooms in cities like San Francisco, Seattle, Austin, Tampa, Virginia, Detroit, Houston, Charlotte, Phoenix, New York, and San Diego. In Canada, the brand will extend its footprint into British Columbia and Alberta.

"I am extremely thrilled about the launch of our flagship showroom in LA, marking our 5th venture in the USA. At Malabar Gold & Diamonds we have always held our ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) commitments in the highest regards. As we aim to become a leading player in the global jewellery market, we are committed to growing sustainably and responsibly. We ensure that every piece of jewellery in our showrooms is not only crafted to the highest standards of purity but also responsibly mined, safeguarding the rights of humans, animals and their habitats, and this is our biggest promise to our customers. Our dedication to these values has been recognized globally, most notably with the Responsible Jewellery House Award at the India Gold Conference (IGC), a testament to our ongoing efforts to uphold transparency and integrity," commented Abdul Salam K P.