Malabar Gold & Diamonds honoured by Crown Prince of Sharjah

The recognition was awarded for Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ participation in the Sanable Al-Mahaba festival organised by the Sharjah City for Humanitarian Service

Published: Mon 22 May 2023, 10:42 AM

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, the Crown Prince and Deputy ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Executive Council honoured Malabar Gold & Diamonds, for their participation in Sanabel Al-Mahaba Festival for the benefit of differently abled students, conducted by the Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services. Ameer CMC, director of finance and admin at Malabar Gold & Diamonds, received the recognition on behalf of Malabar Gold & Diamonds in an event held at the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds was a sponsor for the Sanabel Al-Mahaba Festival, which is an annual fundraising event organised by the Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services. The festival, which included numerous recreational and entertainment events such as food counters, Emirati heritage corner and student artwork display, are conducted with the aim of supporting, educating and empowering differently abled students. The profits from the event go towards the development of programmes and services at the Al Wafa School for Capacity Development.

“It gives us great pride to have been able to contribute towards such a noble venture. Our ESG initiatives have always been a key component of our operations and the activities that Malabar Gold & Diamonds have carried out over the years towards such causes have resulted in the enrichment of numerous lives. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services for giving us an opportunity to take part in the fundraiser and hope that we can join hands in the future to undertake more activities that will work towards the well-being of all sects of society," said M P Ahammed, chairman at Malabar Group.

ESG (environmental, social and governance) has been the primary commitment of Malabar Group since its inception in 1993, with five per cent of net profits set aside for such initiatives in each region of operation. The group associates with like-minded organisations, NGOs or embassies to carry out such activities, with the key focus being in the areas of health, housing, hunger eradication, education, environment and women empowerment. Integrating the principles of responsibility and sustainability into its core business, Malabar Group periodically strengthens its ESG goals to remain a socially conscious and responsible organisation.