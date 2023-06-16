Malabar Gold & Diamonds announces HomeGoing offers for summer holidays

HomeGoing gifting collections offers an exquisite range of gold, diamond and precious gem jewellery, including an extensive range of lightweight jewellery

Published: Fri 16 Jun 2023, 11:34 AM

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the 6th largest jewellery retailer in the world with an extensive retail presence across 10 countries, has announced their HomeGoing offers for the summer holidays. The HomeGoing gifting collection that the brand has unveiled consists of a special collection of jewellery in gold, diamond and precious gem, including an extensive collection of lightweight jewellery that is perfect for gifting. The offers also provide customers with free cash vouchers on their diamonds and precious gem jewellery purchases. HomeGoing offers will be available across all Malabar Gold & Diamonds showroom in the UAE until July 9.

The exquisite collection that the brand has launched as part of the HomeGoing offers comprises of necklaces, bangles, bracelets, rings and earrings across Malabar Gold & Diamonds exclusive brands such as Mine, Era, Precia and Starlet. It is also a great opportunity for customers to exchange their old jewellery without any loss and buy the latest designs. Additionally, a vast collection of lightweight jewellery that is perfect for gifting to your loved ones back home has also been incorporated into the collection and will be made available through the brand’s outlets in the UAE.

“As school vacations are just around the corner, many of our customers are gearing up to travel to their home country. The HomeGoing offers, and special jewellery collections have been launched to meet the gifting requirements of those wanting to buy jewellery for their loved ones back home. The designs that we have arranged, which includes a vast collection of lightweight jewellery, is assured to be the perfect gift, be it for yourself or for your loved ones and with the added offers, we are sure that we can add an extra value to their purchase," said Shamlal Ahamed, MD — international operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

As an added value to their purchase, customers can now get a free cash voucher on their diamond and precious gem jewellery purchase. Customers purchasing diamond or precious gem jewellery worth Dh5,000 will get a cash voucher worth Dh200 and those purchasing for Dh3,000 will get a voucher worth Dh100. The brand has reiterated that the voucher is equivalent to cash and can be used to purchase gold jewellery, diamond jewellery, gold coins and gold bars.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds currently has 62 showrooms in the UAE, offering its customers an immersive jewellery shopping experience. Well-known for maintaining transparency in business practices, the brand’s distinctive offerings like Fair Price Promise and assigning reasonable making charges to jewellery, has resonated well with customers.

Strengthening the brand’s commitment to its customers, Malabar Gold & Diamonds offers 10 promises, including a transparent price tag indicating stone weight, net weight and stone charge of the jewellery, jewellery exchange within 15 days, assured lifetime maintenance for the jewellery, 100 per cent value for gold when reselling old gold jewellery, 100 per cent 916 hallmarking certifying the purity of gold, IGI and GIA certified diamonds ensuring 28-point quality check of global standards, buyback guarantee, responsible sourcing and fair labour practices.