Malabar Gold and Diamonds ushers festivities

Published: Sat 8 Oct 2022, 9:00 AM

With a strong retail network of over 285 outlets spread across 10 countries, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, the sixth-largest jewellery retailer in the world, has announced the much-awaited festive season offer to add more sparkle to customers’ celebrations. Customers can get assured gold coins with gold and diamond jewellery purchases, in line with the festive tagline, ‘With you in all your celebrations’, that the brand unveiled in their latest festive film. Malabar Gold and Diamonds will also be showcasing an array of festive jewellery collections in gold, diamond, and precious gems, designed to be an alluring attraction to customers.

The limited period offer can be availed across all Malabar Gold and Diamonds outlets in the Middle East, Far East and the US until October 23.

For every diamond or precious gem jewellery purchase worth Dh5,000, customers will get free one gm gold coin and for diamond and precious gem jewellery purchase worth Dh3,000, they will be eligible for a ½ gm gold coin. The special design has been made available across a wide range of sub-brands such as Mine, Era, Precia, Viraaz, Ethnix, and Divine, comprising 22k gold, diamonds, and precious gems jewellery. Elegant designs crafted in contemporary fashion have also been introduced in the 18k gold category. The brand will also be hosting special buy counters at all showrooms that offer an exclusive range of jewellery at amazing discounts.

“As part of this, we have made all possible efforts to incorporate the design preferences of all our customers while launching our festive collection. This is a strong testament to our commitment to ensuring that our customers get to indulge in their celebrations with all the pomp and vigour they can muster. Furthermore, we are providing our customers with even more reasons to celebrate as they get to take home free gold coins with each jewellery purchase,” said Shamlal Ahamed, MD, international operations at Malabar Gold and Diamonds.