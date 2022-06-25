Malabar Gold and Diamonds unveils latest jewellery collections

itled Vibez, Enigma and Nrityanjali, these collections were launched in the diamond and gold jewellery categories.

Published: Sat 25 Jun 2022, 11:00 AM Last updated: Sat 25 Jun 2022, 11:22 AM

Bonanza

Malabar Gold and Diamonds has unveiled its latest diversified jewellery collections ahead of the travel season. Titled Vibez, Enigma and Nrityanjali, these collections were launched in the diamond and gold jewellery categories.

The ‘Vibez collection’ introduces simplistic modern designs and uses different tones of semi-precious stones encrusted in diamonds, tailored for any occasion. The collection comprises mainly pendant sets, earrings and rings.

The ‘Enigma collection’ is an enhanced version of the earlier diamond jewellery collection introduced in 2021. The ‘Nrityanjali collection’ portrays classical art form, carved into 22K gold ornaments.

“We wanted to offer a wide variety of diversified jewellery collections for our customers this summer,” said Shamlal Ahamed, MD, international operations, Malabar Gold and Diamonds.