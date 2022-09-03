Malabar Gold and Diamonds unveils Gemstone Jewellery Festival

Published: Sat 3 Sep 2022, 1:17 PM Last updated: Sat 3 Sep 2022, 1:40 PM

Malabar Gold and Diamonds recently launched the Gemstone Jewellery Festival across all its showrooms in the GCC, Singapore and the US. The festival showcases an array of jewellery, designed with precious gems and uncut diamonds. The pieces crafted in gold, capture the brilliance of real gems.

The Gemstone Jewellery Festival mainly features ‘Era’ — uncut diamond jewellery and ‘Precia’ — precious gem jewellery. The Era collection is inspired by the cultural heritage of India and features the magnificence of uncut diamonds and precious gems, while Precia is a fine assortment of jewellery encrusted with emeralds, rubies and sapphires.

A whole new collection of jewellery across bangles, earrings and necklaces have been curated within the Era and Precia collections, incorporating the latest design trends to suit the varied interests of the customer. The brand is also offering a limited period offer of zero deduction gold exchange to all its customers as part of the festival.