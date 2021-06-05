Malabar Gold & Diamonds to give free Covid-19 vaccines to India

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, a leading global jewellery retailer, with a network of over 260 outlets spread across 10 countries, has announced its decision to contribute 100,000 free Covid-19 vaccines in India. This will be used for inoculating those most vulnerable to the disease with limited access to the vaccine. Jewellery artisans, employees, investors and their dependents will be given precedence. The initiative is part of a series of activities to strengthen the brand’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives during the Covid-19 pandemic and follows the Indian government’s decision to liberalise the vaccination drive.

M P Ahammed, chairman of Malabar Group, said: “As India is battling a resurgent wave of Covid-19 cases, getting vaccinated is very important. This initiative is the first step in our contribution to the national vaccination drive. We will use our services and infrastructure to reach out and vaccinate those most vulnerable to the disease, who will be identified through charitable associations and like-minded organisations.” Ahammed also added that the Malabar Group would do everything within its capability to safeguard and protect its team members, partner networks and society at large.

The vaccination drive will be held both at the company premises and through tie-ups with leading hospitals using World Health Organisation-approved vaccines.

In addition to contributing free vaccines, Malabar Gold & Diamonds is also taking several initiatives to support the vaccination drive, which includes educating employees about the importance of getting vaccinated and following the safety protocol, addressing their concerns, sharing information to help simplify and navigate the vaccination process, etc.

The brand believes that the most successful companies are those which integrate responsibility and sustainability into their core business. The group has always been proactive when it comes to CSR activities. The organisation keeps asides five per cent of its profits for CSR activities in all the regions they operate.