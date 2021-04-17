- EVENTS
Malabar Gold & Diamonds showcases earrings from over 20 countries
Malabar Gold & Diamonds, among the largest jewellery retailers globally with a strong retail network of over 250 outlets spread across 10 countries, has announced the ‘Studs & Drops Festival’, showcasing an extensive collection of earrings, giving their customers a unique chance to view and own earrings from over 20 countries in gold and diamonds. The festival will run until April 24.
Women often use earrings to complement their outfits and accentuate their style, preferring to always own an extensive collection. The jewellery chain presents a marvellous range of earrings for today’s woman. This exclusive festival offers a stunning collection of earrings in gold and diamonds, designed and handcrafted by skilled artisans from around the world. The customer gets to choose from hundreds of designs that are suitable to use as work from work wear, casual wear, party wear, bridal wear along with other international designs at affordable prices.
Apart from these, Malabar Gold & Diamonds also showcases an incredible collection of unique designs in gold and diamond jewellery from Italy, Turkey, Bahrain and India. Customers can also choose to gift their loved ones from among their branded jewellery segment that includes Era, uncut diamond jewellery; Ethnix handcrafted designer jewellery; Mine, diamonds unlimited; Precia, gem jewellery; Divine, Indian heritage jewellery; and Starlet, kids jewellery.
