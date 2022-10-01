Malabar Gold and Diamonds reveals its largest showroom in Mazyad Mall

MGD’s showroom at Mazyad Mall was inaugurated by Yusuff Ali M A, vice-chairman of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and chairman and managing director of Lulu Group, in the presence of K P Abdul Salam, vice-chairman at Malabar Group, including other team members.

Malabar Gold and Diamonds (MGD) recently launched its largest showroom in Abu Dhabi at Mazyad Mall, Musaffah on September 24. The new showroom was inaugurated by Yusuff Ali M A, vice chairman of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and chairman and managing director, Lulu Group, in the presence of K P Abdul Salam, vice-chairman of Malabar Group, Shamlal Ahamed, MD — international operations; MGD, Ashraf Ali M A, executive director of Lulu Group; Mayankutty C, senior director at Malabar Group, including other management team members, customers and well-wishers.

Ahamed said: “The new showroom at Mazyad Mall will be our largest store in Abu Dhabi that aims to provide our customers with a phenomenal jewellery shopping experience.”