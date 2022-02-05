Malabar Gold and Diamonds opens six new showrooms

The showroom in Varanasi, UP, India was virtually inaugurated by M P Ahammed, chairman, Malabar Group following which Varanasi Cantonment MLA, Saurabh Srivastava opened the showroom for customers.

Jewellery retailer, Malabar Gold and Diamonds (MGD), recently opened six new showrooms across Qatar, Oman, Malaysia and India. The showroom in the Mall of Oman was inaugurated by Assila bint Salem Al Samsamiya, undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce, industry and investment promotion (MOCIIP). The showroom in Al Khoud Street, Muscat, was inaugurated by Khamis Thani Thunai Al Mandhari, director, MGD, while the one in Penang, Malaysia was inaugurated by Yb Prof Dr P Ramasamy A/L Palanisamy, deputy chief minister II of Penang.

The newly opened showrooms in Qatar and Oman cater to the design preferences of Arab customers, specifically Qatari and Omani nationals and showcase exquisite jewellery in 18K and 21K alongside diamonds, platinum and pearl jewellery, specially handpicked for jewellery lovers.

Shamlal Ahamed, managing director – International Operations, said: “In addition to making ourselves more accessible, I am sure that all our new stores will impress jewellery buyers with strong customer service and product variety. We constantly make efforts to evolve in line with the jewellery preferences of our multicultural and multinational customers, as part of which we have launched stand-alone stores exclusively for local customers of the respective regions, with more openings in the pipeline.”