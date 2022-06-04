Malabar Gold and Diamonds opens new stores in Kerala and Odisha

Published: Sat 4 Jun 2022, 9:01 AM Last updated: Sat 4 Jun 2022, 9:23 AM

Malabar Gold and Diamonds recently inaugurated its’ new showrooms in Mukkam, Kerala, and Chandrasekharpur, Odisha. The Mukkam showroom was inaugurated by Panakkad Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, state president of the Indian Union Muslim league, Kerela; M P Ahammed, Malabar group chairman; Abdul Salam KP, vice chairman — Malabar Group; Shamlal Ahamed, managing director — international operations, Malabar Gold and Diamonds; O Asher, managing director — India operations, Malabar Gold and Diamonds.

Ahammed said, “With every new store launch, we aim to be more accessible to our customers and cater to their needs. Our stores will provide customers with a world-class shopping experience, superior craftsmanship and a wide variety of designs suitable for every occasion. Our goal is to become the leading jewellery retail brand in the world in terms of both showroom count and sales.”

The most distinguishing aspect of the new stores is the availability of the widest range of jewellery designs across bridal, party wear, and daily wear collections, with a particular focus on craftsmanship.