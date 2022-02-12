Malabar Gold and Diamonds launches special collection

Malabar Gold and Diamonds recently launched a special collection of diamond and 18K gold jewellery named ‘Heart to Heart’ to celebrate the season of love. The jewellery collection showcases exclusive heart-shaped designs that will cater to the increasing demand for such jewellery during this period. With over 100 designs symbolising love in various ways, the ‘Hear to Heart’ collection serves as a perfect gift to express love to dear ones.

With prices starting from just Dh890, there is something to fit everyone’s budget. To make the occasion more special, customers can also avail a branded watch free with this limited-edition diamond jewellery.

Apart from pendants in diamonds and 18k, customers can also choose heart-shaped beautifully crafted bangles, bracelets and rings to gift their loved ones. Additionally, the brand has also launched necklace sets with double-sided pendants and earrings.

Shamlal Ahamed, managing director – International Operations, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, said: “We believe that ‘Heart to Heart’ collection, our exclusive range of jewellery launched specifically for this season will be the perfect gift for your loved ones.”

The offer will be available across all outlets of Malabar Gold and Diamonds until February 14.