Malabar Gold and Diamonds launches new showroom in Charminar

Published: Sat 17 Sep 2022, 9:00 AM

Malabar Gold and Diamonds recently launched its new showroom in Charminar, Hyderabad. The inauguration of the new outlet was done by M P Ahammed, chairman at Malabar Group, via a virtual platform.

Asaduddin Owaisi, member of parliament, Lok Sabha, and Mumtaz Ahmed Khan, MLA of Charminar constituency, opened the store for customers in the presence of other Malabar Gold and Diamonds management team members. the new store provides an array of designs across gold and diamond jewellery in addition to a range of bridal, traditional and daily wear jewellery in gold, diamond, platinum and precious gemstones.

Ahammed said: “It gives us great honour to establish our presence at Charminar. With every new store launch, we aim to be more accessible to our customers and cater to their every need.”