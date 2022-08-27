Malabar Gold and Diamonds launches new collection

Published: Sat 27 Aug 2022, 3:06 PM Last updated: Sat 27 Aug 2022, 3:29 PM

Malabar Gold and Diamonds recently launched its ‘Everyday Diamond Fest’, an affordable and unique range of diamond jewellery suitable for customers of all ages and gender, including first-time diamond buyers. With prices starting from just Dh870, ‘Everyday Diamond Fest’ will be held across all participating Malabar Gold and Diamonds outlets.

Comprising of jewellery from Malabar Gold and Diamonds’ signature diamond jewellery collection, ‘Mine’, Everyday Diamond Fest makes natural diamond jewellery more affordable and accessible to customers. The variety in designs across pendent sets, earrings and rings ensures that customers can find jewellery that fits all purposes, be it for gifting their loved ones or for some self-pampering. ‘Everyday Diamond Fest’ encompasses all the beauty and quality of natural diamonds while making it affordable for everyone who wishes to own them.