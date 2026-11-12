Malabar Gold and Diamonds launches its 18th showroom in Abu Dhabi

Malabar Gold and Diamonds has further strengthened its presence in the UAE with the launch of its 18th showroom in Abu Dhabi at Shabiya 9, Mohammed Bin Zayed City. With this opening, the brand’s retail network in the UAE has grown to 72 showrooms, reaffirming its commitment to enhancing jewellery shopping experience across the Emirates.

The showroom was inaugurated jointly by Shamlal Ahamed, MD-International Operations, Malabar Gold and Diamonds; Abdul Salam K.P, vice-chairman of Malabar Group; and Mayankutty C, senior irector of Malabar Group, in the presence of Faisal A.K, head of manufacturing at Malabar Gold and Diamonds; Shaji K, chief digital officer at Malabar Group; Ranjith KV, regional head, Malabar Gold and Diamonds; Nijaz E.M, zonal head of Malabar Gold and Diamonds; Sakkeer P, head of merchandising and SCM (Gold) at Malabar Gold and Diamonds; Abdul Majeed, other management team members, customers, and well-wishers.

Conveniently located near Millennium Hospital, the spacious new showroom showcases more than 20,000 jewellery designs across an extensive range of gold, diamond, precious gemstone, platinum, bridal, and contemporary jewellery collections. Thoughtfully designed to offer a seamless shopping experience, the showroom caters to the diverse tastes and preferences of Abu Dhabi’s multicultural community.

Shamlal Ahamed said: “Malabar Gold and Diamonds began its journey in Abu Dhabi in 2010, and the Emirate has since evolved into one of our most significant international markets. Its diverse customer base and strong appreciation for quality, transparency, and trust make Abu Dhabi central to our long-term growth strategy. The new Shabiya 9 showroom has been designed to offer enhanced customer experience through wider product choices, superior service, and a welcoming retail environment. The opening also marks a significant milestone as our 72nd showroom in the UAE. As our largest market outside India, the UAE continues to present tremendous opportunities for growth, and we remain committed to expanding responsibly while upholding the highest standards of quality, craftsmanship, and customer satisfaction.”

Malabar Gold and Diamonds currently operates 18 showrooms across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. In Abu Dhabi, the brand’s presence spans key locations including Al Wahda Mall, Mushrif Mall, Capital Mall (Mussafah), Shabiya, Mazyad Mall, Dalma Mall, Madinat Zayed Shopping Centre, Al Dhannah Mall, and Hamdan Street, where it operates three showrooms. In Al Ain, the brand serves customers through three strategically located showrooms, ensuring easy accessibility across the Emirate.

The opening of the Shabiya 9 showroom reflects Malabar Gold and Diamonds’ continued focus on bringing world-class jewellery retail experiences closer to customers while strengthening its footprint in one of the region’s most dynamic and culturally diverse markets.