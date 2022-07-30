Malabar Gold and Diamonds launches ‘Allure’ diamond jewellery collection

Published: Sat 30 Jul 2022, 9:00 AM

Malabar Gold and Diamonds unveiled its latest diamond jewellery collection ‘Allure’. The new collection offers a wide range of unique designs across pendant sets, earrings, bracelets and rings. Shamlal Ahamed, MD – international operations, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, said: “Diamonds are the perfect choice to celebrate meaningful moments and personal connections. The vibrance and charm of our Allure collection will rightly reflect the myriad roles that today’s women gracefully portray.”

Malabar Gold and Diamonds have recently partnered with the Natural Diamond Council, a non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting and supporting the natural diamond industry, to showcase the inherent and emotional value of natural diamonds . The ‘Allure’ collection is a perfect amalgamation of this billion-year-old jewel and modern designs.