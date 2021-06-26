Malabar Gold & Diamonds hosts ‘Everyday Diamond Fest’
As part of the ‘Everyday Diamond Fest’, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, one among the largest jewellery retailers globally with a strong retail network of over 260 outlets spread across 10 countries, has unveiled an affordable and unique range of diamond jewellery suitable for customers of all ages and genders, including first-time diamond buyers. With prices starting from Dh750, ‘Everyday Diamond Fest’ will be held across all stores of Malabar Gold & Diamonds in the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, KSA and Singapore.
With this festival, Malabar Gold & Diamonds gives customers the chance to buy from their collections ‘Mine’ ‘Era’ and ‘Precia’. The huge collection ranges from lightweight and daily wear to office wear and party wear. The variety in design ensures that customers can find jewellery that complements their outfit and mood any day of the week.
The fest also includes diamond jewellery in pendants, rings, earrings, bangles and mangalsutras. All jewellery showcased as part of the ‘Everyday Diamond Fest’ comes with the Malabar Promise, a set of policies that safeguard the interests of customers and their purchases.
-
KT Network
Malabar Gold & Diamonds hosts ‘Everyday Diamond...
As part of the ‘Everyday Diamond Fest’, Malabar Gold & Diamonds,... READ MORE
-
KT Network
First Sports Center opens in Sharjah
First Sports Center, Sharjah’s newest indoor sports court, has now... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Shabab Al Ahli Club honours Union Coop
Shabab Al Ahli Dubai Club honoured Union Coop, a large consumer... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Mitsubishi SUV summer offers at Al Habtoor Motors
Al Habtoor Motors, the official distributor of Mitsubishi in the UAE, has lined up a never-before ‘Hot Summer...
READ MORE
-
News
Video: New integrated bus station opens in Dubai
The ultra-modern facility is integrated with the metro and taxi... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE flights to remain suspended until...
Certain media reports are citing a Notice to Airmen (Notam), which... READ MORE
-
MENA
Haj 2021: Final phase of registration underway
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah announced the second... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Former Philippine president Benigno Aquino laid...
President Rodrigo Duterte did not attend Benigno Aquino's funeral. READ MORE
News
UAE: Two Kerala Ayurveda doctors get Golden Visa