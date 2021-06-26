Malabar Gold & Diamonds hosts ‘Everyday Diamond Fest’

As part of the ‘Everyday Diamond Fest’, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, one among the largest jewellery retailers globally with a strong retail network of over 260 outlets spread across 10 countries, has unveiled an affordable and unique range of diamond jewellery suitable for customers of all ages and genders, including first-time diamond buyers. With prices starting from Dh750, ‘Everyday Diamond Fest’ will be held across all stores of Malabar Gold & Diamonds in the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, KSA and Singapore.

With this festival, Malabar Gold & Diamonds gives customers the chance to buy from their collections ‘Mine’ ‘Era’ and ‘Precia’. The huge collection ranges from lightweight and daily wear to office wear and party wear. The variety in design ensures that customers can find jewellery that complements their outfit and mood any day of the week.

The fest also includes diamond jewellery in pendants, rings, earrings, bangles and mangalsutras. All jewellery showcased as part of the ‘Everyday Diamond Fest’ comes with the Malabar Promise, a set of policies that safeguard the interests of customers and their purchases.