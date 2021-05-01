Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ ‘Gold Promise’

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, one among the largest jewellery retailers globally with a strong retail network of 250 outlets spread across the globe, has announced the much-awaited festive season offer, ‘Gold Promise’, giving customers a chance to get assured gold coins on their gold and diamond jewellery purchases.

This offer will be valid across all stores until May 15. Malabar Gold & Diamonds has also unveiled its festive jewellery collection, featuring the most unique trends in gold, diamond and precious gem jewellery, at the best price in addition to a heritage jewellery collection.

Through the ‘Gold Promise’, customers receive a free one gm gold coin on the purchase of diamond and precious gem jewellery worth Dh4,000 and a half gm gold coin on the purchase of diamond and precious gem jewellery worth Dh2,500.