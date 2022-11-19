Malabar Gold and Diamonds continues India expansion

Published: Sat 19 Nov 2022, 9:00 AM

Malabar Gold and Diamonds has inaugurated three new showrooms in India. The showrooms were opened at Kattapana, Ottappalam and Yelahanka. The showrooms at Ottapalam and Kattappana were inaugurated by M B Rajesh, state minister for local self-governments and excise, government of Kerala and M M Mani, MLA from Udumbanchola constituency respectively in the presence of M P Ahammed, chairman, Malabar Group; O Asher, managing director – India operations, Malabar Gold and Diamonds and A K Nishad, manufacturing and B2B director, Malabar Gold and Diamonds. The Yelahanka showroom was inaugurated by S R Vishwanath, MLA from Yelahanka constituency and chairman, Bangalore Development Authority.

The new showrooms showcase an exquisite array of designs across bridal, traditional, and daily wear jewellery in gold, diamond, platinum and precious gemstones.

Ahammed said: “Being two of our strongest regions of operation in India, it gives us great honour to expand our presence in Kerala and Karnataka. We hold ourselves to a very high standard in terms of quality and service and as is the case with every new showroom launch, we have taken every measure to provide our customers with a phenomenal shopping experience and a wide-ranging variety of designs suitable for every occasion. We are on track to achieve our goal of becoming the largest jewellery retailer in the world and we sincerely thank our customers for their wholehearted support."