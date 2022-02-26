Malabar Gold and Diamonds bags ‘Brand of the Year’ award

K P Abdul Salam, vice chairman, Malabar Group and Shamlal Ahamed jointly received the award at an event held in Dubai.

Published: Sat 26 Feb 2022, 12:14 PM Last updated: Sat 26 Feb 2022, 12:34 PM

Jewellery retailer, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, recently clinched the award for ‘Brand of the Year’ at the regional edition of the prestigious Jewellery World Awards (JWA). The award is the first business award that specifically honours individuals and companies from the Middle East’s rapidly growing jewellery and gemstone trade.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, executive chairman and CEO — DMCC and chairman of Dubai Diamond Exchange, said: “It is my honour to be a part of the successful launch of JWA Dubai — an award programme that recognises the achievements of the jewellery industry in the Middle East and celebrates its status as an important market in the global trade. I am proud to say that our inspiring recipients are very deserving of the recognition, especially for the great resilience they have shown in the face of the pandemic.”

Shamlal Ahamed, managing director – International Operations, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, said: “We are extremely proud and honoured to be receiving this prestigious award at the maiden edition of JWA Dubai 2022, which aims to enhance and promote innovation and best business practices in the industry. With innovation being at the core of our products, we have always strived to deliver a world-class experience to our customers and will continue to focus our efforts on becoming the world’s most preferred jewellery retailer.”