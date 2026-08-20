MAKTEK Eurasia 2026 to connect MENA buyers with advanced manufacturing

MAKTEK Eurasia 2026 will bring manufacturers, suppliers, investors and buyers to İstanbul from 28 September to 3 October 2026. Organised by Tüyap Fairs and Exhibitions Organization Inc. in cooperation with Machine Tools Industrialists and Business Association (TİAD) and supported by Turkish Machine Manufacturers Association (MİB) as well as the Ministry of Trade of the Republic of Türkiye, the event will connect Middle Eastern industry with Türkiye’s production base and advanced manufacturing technologies.

The exhibition has filled all 14 halls and its entire 120,000-square-metre display area before the opening. “MAKTEK Eurasia has developed into one of the strongest manufacturing technology meetings in Türkiye and the wider Eurasian region,” said İlhan Ersözlü, general manager at Tüyap Fairs Production Inc. “The level of demand reflects Türkiye’s growing role as a production and logistics link between Europe, the Middle East, North Africa and Eurasia, while giving international visitors direct access to its engineering and manufacturing capabilities.”

More than 1,000 companies, brands and representatives will take part, with direct international participation from over 30 countries. Exhibitors will include manufacturers from Germany, Switzerland, Italy, South Korea, Taiwan, France, China, Hong Kong and Bulgaria.

Targeted country programs are focusing on Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Morocco, alongside other regional markets. Over the latest 45-day period, total online visitor registrations rose by 56 per cent, domestic registrations by 59 per cent and international registrations by 42 per cent.

“MAKTEK Eurasia gives companies a practical route to international markets and supports their ability to compete through new commercial and technology partnerships,” said TİAD Chairman Murat Akyüz. “Its value lies in bringing decision-makers, producers and suppliers together around the investment priorities shaping the sector’s future.”

The fair will cover next-generation CNC systems, robotics, automation, smart factory applications and digital manufacturing technologies. Industry 4.0 and 5.0 solutions, digital twins and data-driven manufacturing systems will also feature across the exhibition.

The 2026 theme, “DAHA”, represents faster, more efficient, more precise and more intelligent production. International brands are also expected to introduce new products for global and Türkiye markets during the event.

“Technology, production capacity and industry collaboration are central to sustainable growth in machinery manufacturing,” said MİB Chairman Osman Fatih İğrek. “MAKTEK Eurasia strengthens the sector’s current capabilities while creating an environment where manufacturers can assess technologies and partnerships that will influence future investment.”

The MAKTEKVERSE concept will add an experience-led program alongside product displays. The Tech-Force Area will connect students, young engineers and start-ups with manufacturing innovation, while the Effect-Force Area will host industry figures sharing technical knowledge and experience.

For manufacturers, industrial investors, procurement teams and technology suppliers from the Middle East, Istanbul offers access to Türkiye’s industrial infrastructure and wider European and Eurasian markets.