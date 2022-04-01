Make your Ramadan beautiful with Daiso Japan

Published: Fri 1 Apr 2022, 4:14 PM

The Holy Month of Ramadan, the month of giving and kindness is about to begin. As usual, Daiso Japan a brand which is big on seasonal celebrations, has started displaying it’s unique and beautiful Ramadan range in anticipation. This year, you can create the perfect atmosphere and vibes to welcome this beautiful month with Daiso Japan. The brand offers a large collection of Ramadan items including beautiful lanterns, lights and decorations that suits every style. If you haven’t started preparing yet, now is the time to visit one of over 45 Daiso Japan branches available in the region.

Traditionally, lanterns were used to welcome Ramadan hence, it is important to start with lighting up both the exterior and interior of your home with attractive and colourful lanterns, decorative and electric lights, made available by Daiso Japan in various designs and sizes. Graduate from the regular art prints and add a burst of fun to your home décor by decorating the walls of your home with highly attractive festive banners and danglers. Add a magical touch to the seating space in your home with Ramadan special light-up cushions. Glorify your dinner table with delightful ceramic dinnerware and mugs that will impress guests more than your lentil soup. If you don’t wish to clean the ceramics post a scrumptious dinner, you can choose to use disposable tableware like plates, glasses, spoons and tissues that look as appealing as the ceramics. Daiso Japan offers a wide range of disposables priced minimally.