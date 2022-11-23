Make way for a play-and-own blockchain game, Medieval Empires

Under the leadership of a top blockchain gaming entrepreneur Assad Dar and the studio MoonGaming, the game is already building great excitement in players before its launch.

It is amazing to know about the varied changes the world has been witness to over the years. It is even more amazing to notice how these changes have been powered by not just massive visions and ideas of entrepreneurs and business owners but also, most importantly, by the latest tech advent and tech trends that these professionals adopted increasingly to inspire greatness and uniqueness in their respective industries in incredible ways. To do that in the gaming sector today can prove to be quite a daunting task, but it is blockchain gaming entrepreneurs like Dar, who make all of this look effortless and how. He is the brain behind a much-talked-about play-and-own blockchain game called Medieval Empires, which he confesses to having created out of his childhood love for the game 'Super Mario'.

Medieval Empires today offers great excitement and intrigue to gamers and NFT/ crypto enthusiasts who wish to become a part of this GameFi universe, where they can not just have an incredible gaming experience but also profit along the process. It will be made available for people to play in 2023; however, the buzz is that their token generation event (TGE) will be launched in late 2022.

Wondering what is the game Medieval Empires all about? Dar, chief visionary officer and co-founder of the blockchain-based gaming studio MoonGaming, along with Carl Runefelt, aka The Moon, who also is an angel investor in the project, say that Medieval Empires is an elaborate, multi-player online strategy game set in what is now modern-day Turkey during the 13th century. Initially, the storyline focuses on Ertugrul Gazi, played by Engin Altan Duzyatan, a leader and tribal warrior of the Kayi tribe, who serves as the main character of the game. He is a well-known Turkish star and TV icon.

Players will be in for great gaming experiences besides the incredible gameplay the team will offer; being a free-to-enter game, they will also provide opportunities to them to earn through NFTs by buying and selling varied NFTs in the game.

