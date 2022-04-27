Make the most of the long weekend at Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island

From pampering packages at Anjana Spa to delicious culinary offerings at Turquoise restaurant, Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island invites you to treat yourself to a range of special offers this Eid

Published: Wed 27 Apr 2022, 3:14 PM

With the long-anticipated Eid Al-Fitr holiday fast approaching, Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island has curated a selection of special offers to celebrate the occasion. Abu Dhabi’s first all-inclusive all-exclusive property invites guests to make the most of the long weekend by taking advantage of the resort’s delightful offerings.

From special packages available at the award-winning Anjana Spa to rejuvenate your senses, to delicious breakfast and dinner offerings at the property’s renowned Turquoise restaurant, celebrate Eid Al-Fitr with Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island like you have never before.

Anjana Spa Eid packages

During the day, guests are invited to take time and enjoy some well-deserved pampering at Anjana Spa, Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island’s prestigious Turkish-Moroccan spa, offering the ultimate Eid experience for you and your loved ones. Indulge in ultimate relaxation with a selection of bespoke wellness treatments, including restorative massages, rejuvenating facials, detoxifying body masks and more. Anjana Spa’s expert therapists use only the most acclaimed brands and signature products, complete with the finest ointments and aromas to help guests fully immerse in an authentic experience combining Turkish hospitality with Moroccan wellness traditions.

90-minute package, Dh650 per person

Combination of:

60 mins full body massage

15 min facial

15 min back exfoliation

120-minute package, Dh850 per person

Combination of:

90 mins full body massage

15 min facial

15 min detoxifying body mask

40-minute package, Dh400 per person

Selection of two treatments, 20 mins each

Relaxing back massage

Relaxing foot massage

Scalp massage with body mud mask

Hand and arm massage with enriching body butter

Eid breakfast offering at Turquoise

Wake up and treat yourself to an extravagant Eid breakfast buffet at Turquoise in Rixos Premium Saadiyat, the property’s popular main restaurant. Guests can choose from a wide selection of Turkish, local, and international dishes of the highest quality, from freshly baked bread and pastries, live egg station, mouthwatering waffle and pancake stations and selection of hot dishes served with freshly squeezed fresh juices or coffee and tea.

Staying guests: included

Non-staying guests: Dh229 per person

Children: 50 per cent off

Timings: 7:00 AM — 11:00 AM

Eid dinner Buffet at Turquoise

For dinner, guests can dive into an international buffet and enjoy a variety of Mediterranean, Italian, east Asian, Turkish and international cuisines. Featuring a live grill station for an authentic experience, a wide variation of desserts and Ramadan themed drinks such as Kamar El-Din, Karkade and Tamer Hindi, Turquoise has something on offer for everyone.

Staying guests: included

Non-staying guests: Dh229 per person

Child: 50 per cent off

Timings: 7:30 PM – 11:00 PM

For bookings, please email reservation.saadiyat@rixos.com or call (02) 492 2222