Make November one to remember with Big Ticket’s race and luxury yacht experience

As the year winds down and the UAE gears up for a season of celebrations, Big Ticket is giving everyone a reason to make November truly unforgettable. From luxury getaways to unforgettable cash prizes, every ticket purchased this month opens the door to thrilling opportunities and extraordinary rewards.

At the heart of November’s excitement is The Race and Luxury Yacht Experience, a first-of-its-kind promotion that gives 30 lucky winners and their guests the chance to enjoy a weekend of luxury in Abu Dhabi. Customers who purchase their Big Ticket between November 1 and 21 will be entered automatically into an exclusive E-draw.

Each winner will receive Dh10,000 in cash and an all-expenses-paid trip to Abu Dhabi for the race weekend at Yas Marina on December 6 and 7, complete with a three-night stay in a 5-star hotel, concert access, and transportation. Winners traveling from outside the UAE will also enjoy round-trip flights and airport transfers.

But that’s not all, during the two-day yacht event, all 30 winners will have the chance to win even more prizes, including a special Dh250,000 cash prize awarded live on the yacht on both days. The names of the 30 winners will be revealed on December 1 on the Big Ticket website, and each will also be entered into the December 3 live draw.

And for those who purchase anytime between November 1 and 30, the excitement continues with the Dh25 million grand prize draw taking place on December 3. Ten additional winners will also walk away with Dh100,000 each, a total of Dh1 million in consolation prizes.

Adding to the thrill, Big Ticket’s Dream Car Series returns with the sleek Maserati Grecale up for grabs on December 3, followed by a BMW 430i in the January draw. To make it even better, this month’s special ticket bundle promotions give everyone more chances on Big Ticket and Dream Car purchases with the buy 2 and get 2 free offers.

Whether it’s standing trackside in Abu Dhabi, relaxing on a luxury yacht, or taking home millions, November with Big Ticket promises memories worth holding onto. Tickets are available online at www.bigticket.ae or at counters located in Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.