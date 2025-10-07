  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Tue, Oct 07, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 15, 1447 | Fajr 04:56 | DXB weather-sun.svg38.2°C

MAK Network Solutions launches in Sharjah to lead integrated smart infrastructure

Company strengthens UAE presence with SIRA-approved solutions for homes and enterprises

Published: Tue 7 Oct 2025, 12:30 PM

Top Stories

UAE: Wizz Air opens bookings for Abu Dhabi flights; airfares start from Dh312

UAE: Wizz Air opens bookings for Abu Dhabi flights; airfares start from Dh312

Dubai event cancelled; TEDx organisers' licence revoked over $25,000 speaker fees

Dubai event cancelled; TEDx organisers' licence revoked over $25,000 speaker fees

Israeli companies will not take part in Dubai Airshow 2025, organiser confirms

Israeli companies will not take part in Dubai Airshow 2025, organiser confirms

MAK Network Solutions, a trusted name in the industry for years, has officially announced the expansion of its market presence into Sharjah. Drawing on its deep expertise, the company is setting new benchmarks for security solutions, advanced networking, and seamlessly integrated home automation.

“Our vision is to empower our clients with an intelligent and excellent IT infrastructure equipped with smart technology for their homes and business that makes their life easier while enabling them to optimize the efficiency of their business operations in an always online and controlled network environment,” said Majid Alketbi, managing director of MAK Network Solutions.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Tripventura now accepts cryptocurrency for travel bookings

thumb-image

UAE: QR codes can put you at risk; how to protect sensitive information

thumb-image

This October, Big Ticket is giving away Dh 25 million, 24-karat gold bars, and a Nissan Patrol

thumb-image

Look: Ranveer Singh, Adrien Brody add star power to NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025

thumb-image

Energy security, renewables, and AI: Navigating the future of power

 

MAK Network Solutions, a RAQIB and SIRA approved CCTV company in Dubai, offers a certified range of cameras designed for diverse environments, from residential properties to large-scale commercial complexes. The product portfolio includes dome and bullet cameras, infrared (IR) night vision, and specialised models such as vandal-resistant and Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) systems.

The company delivers end-to-end technical solutions that align with SIRA and RAQIB standards, ensuring regulatory compliance and reliability in security operations. Its certification reflects adherence to the UAE government’s safety and quality requirements for surveillance systems.

The company operates on modern security and smart living to function as a single, fluid ecosystem, not separate systems:

  • For businesses: The company provides a robust foundation for corporate continuity. This includes deploying cutting-edge IT infrastructure, structured cabling, and resilient cloud-based systems, enabling enterprises to operate with unrelenting security and reliability.

  • For homes: MAK Network Solutions transforms residences into intelligent, connected sanctuaries. By leveraging a fortified network base, they enable complete whole-house automation, integrating smart lighting, climate control, and security, all managed through one intuitive interface for a safe and efficient dwelling.

MAK Network Solutions works with clients such as the Department of Statistics and Community Development Sharjah, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services and Porsche Middle East and Africa to deliver reliable technology solutions with a focus on service quality and installation precision. These are just few amongst many clients of MAK Network Solutions.