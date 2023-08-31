Major changes in Caribbean Citizenship by Investment

Clikon celebrates Emirati Women's Day: Honouring the legacy of Shaikha Jasem Mohammad Mubarak Al Suwaidi
Her work has transcended borders and showcased the rich tapestry of Emirati culture, heritage, and modernity
There have been some momentous changes made to the Caribbean Citizenship-by-Investment programmes. This is across Dominica, St Kitts and Nevis and Grenada. RIF Trust has been keeping a close eye on the proceedings.
As a government-approved agent with over 6,000 successful clients and their families for Residency and Citizenship by Investment, RIF Trust is a global business. They have 120+ offices around the world. Together with Latitude, they form Latitude Group and operate in more than 20 countries. They can advise their international clientele in 14 different languages.
Dominica Developments
The catalyst for CBI programme updates came following a US-Caribbean CBI roundtable. Caribbean Prime Ministers met with a US Government delegation. They agreed on six principles:
On July 19, Dominica was the first country to put these agreements into action. They announced increased due diligence and a mandatory interview for the main applicant and all dependants over sixteen years of age.
On this same day, the UK House of Commons published a Statement of Changes for their Immigration Rules. From this date, citizens of Dominica will be required to apply for a travel visa if visiting the United Kingdom.
St Kitts and Nevis Doubles Their Pricing
St Kitts and Nevis was also quick to revolutionise their CBI programme. They announced on July 27 that they were replacing their Sustainable Growth Fund with the Sustainable Island State Contribution.
Effective immediately, the donation option increased from $125,000 to $250,000 for single applicants. It now also costs $300,000 for a couple and $350,000 for a family of four for the Sustainable Island State Contribution.
Meanwhile, the real estate option increased from a minimum of $200,000 to $400,000 with a seven year holding period. The private single-family home option also increased to $800,000.
In addition, St Kitts and Nevis also announced a series of additional changes, including:
Grenada Mandatory Interviews
On August 1, Grenada announced similar mandatory interviews for all applicants seventeen years of age and over effective September 1.
What’s Next?
RIF Trust anticipates that investors can expect further changes in the Caribbean to be announced over the coming months.
They recommend that applicants don’t delay and contact them today to apply for their Caribbean Citizenship before prices potentially rise for the remaining Caribbean programmes.
For more information about RIF Trust’s wide range of residency or citizenship-by-investment programmes, visit www.riftrust.com, call +971 4 520 6777 or email contact@riftrust.com.
For more information, please go to www.riftrust.com or www.latitudeworld.com.
Her work has transcended borders and showcased the rich tapestry of Emirati culture, heritage, and modernity
As a regulatory affairs consultant, Manan Shah's prowess in synchronising compliance efforts, maintaining patient safety, and aiding seamless market access has positioned him as a pivotal figure in the regulatory landscape
With a single click, customers can breeze through checkout by eliminating the hassle of repeatedly entering their payment and shipping information
Shah is the youngest entrepreneur to have been nominated for the pinnacle award
With the right migration agent guiding you through every step of the process, you can navigate the complexities of the EB-5 program more effectively
Dr Ziakas is a world renowned expert in hair transplant surgery
Thought leadership article by Georg Schroeckenfuchs, head — Gulf and Saudi Country Group, Innovative Medicines at Novartis
Investing in PR is not a luxury but a necessity if you want to secure business growth and success in the long run