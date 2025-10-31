Majid Al Futtaim launches SAVA, the UAE’s first Emirati modern discount retailer

Majid Al Futtaim Retail has officially unveiled SAVA, a pioneering addition to its retail portfolio and the UAE’s first homegrown modern discount retail brand. The launch marks a significant milestone in the company’s mission to redefine value retail, combining affordability, quality, and convenience in a single, purpose-driven concept.

Built on the principle that “affordability should never compromise quality,” SAVA aims to serve the growing number of value-conscious consumers seeking accessible, high-quality products. The new brand represents a strategic evolution in the UAE’s retail landscape, offering an elevated discount experience rooted in innovation and customer-centricity.

"SAVA reflects our commitment to serving every customer segment with meaningful value," said Ahmed Galal Ismail, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Holding. "It’s more than just a discount store, it’s a new way of thinking about how value, quality, and purpose can coexist. As a proudly Emirati brand, SAVA also aligns with our founder’s vision to empower communities and enrich everyday life through sustainable, inclusive growth."

Distinct from Majid Al Futtaim’s flagship Carrefour operations, SAVA introduces a streamlined and efficient shopping experience centered on curated essentials and locally developed private-label products. Over 90% of its shelves are dedicated to exclusive private-label goods sourced from trusted local and European partners, ensuring consistent quality at everyday low prices.

Positioned to complement the existing Carrefour Express and hypermarket formats, SAVA caters to urban consumers seeking quick, affordable, and high-quality shopping options. Its store model prioritises speed, simplicity, and accessibility, tailored for professionals, students, and families alike.

Majid Al Futtaim plans to open 10 SAVA stores across Dubai, Sharjah, Al Ain, and Abu Dhabi by the end of 2025, with further regional expansion on the horizon. The rollout underscores the company’s long-term strategy of innovation and sustainable retail growth, reinforcing its leadership in shaping the future of value-driven commerce across the region.