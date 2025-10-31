  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Fri, Oct 31, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 9, 1447 | Fajr 05:07 | DXB weather-sun.svg33.4°C

Majid Al Futtaim launches SAVA, the UAE’s first Emirati modern discount retailer

The launch marks a significant milestone in the company’s mission to redefine value retail, combining affordability, quality, and convenience in a single, purpose-driven concept

Published: Fri 31 Oct 2025, 11:37 AM

Top Stories

UAE petrol, diesel prices for November 2025 announced

UAE petrol, diesel prices for November 2025 announced

UAE announces fuel prices: How much will a full tank cost in November 2025?

UAE announces fuel prices: How much will a full tank cost in November 2025?

Dubai Ride 2025: Salik updates peak hour toll rates on Nov 2

Dubai Ride 2025: Salik updates peak hour toll rates on Nov 2

Majid Al Futtaim Retail has officially unveiled SAVA, a pioneering addition to its retail portfolio and the UAE’s first homegrown modern discount retail brand. The launch marks a significant milestone in the company’s mission to redefine value retail, combining affordability, quality, and convenience in a single, purpose-driven concept.

Built on the principle that “affordability should never compromise quality,” SAVA aims to serve the growing number of value-conscious consumers seeking accessible, high-quality products. The new brand represents a strategic evolution in the UAE’s retail landscape, offering an elevated discount experience rooted in innovation and customer-centricity.

Recommended For You

Stranger Things comes to UAE: Opening date, tickets; all you need to know

Stranger Things comes to UAE: Opening date, tickets; all you need to know

From quiet sands to viral fame: How Exit 116 became UAE’s newest desert hotspot

From quiet sands to viral fame: How Exit 116 became UAE’s newest desert hotspot

Global leaders inspire at an event hosted by ICAI Abu Dhabi

Global leaders inspire at an event hosted by ICAI Abu Dhabi

Nvidia says to supply 260,000 cutting-edge chips to South Korea

Nvidia says to supply 260,000 cutting-edge chips to South Korea

American University of Sharjah Open Day 2025: Spend a day exploring an elite American university experience

American University of Sharjah Open Day 2025: Spend a day exploring an elite American university experience

 

"SAVA reflects our commitment to serving every customer segment with meaningful value," said Ahmed Galal Ismail, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Holding. "It’s more than just a discount store, it’s a new way of thinking about how value, quality, and purpose can coexist. As a proudly Emirati brand, SAVA also aligns with our founder’s vision to empower communities and enrich everyday life through sustainable, inclusive growth."

Distinct from Majid Al Futtaim’s flagship Carrefour operations, SAVA introduces a streamlined and efficient shopping experience centered on curated essentials and locally developed private-label products. Over 90% of its shelves are dedicated to exclusive private-label goods sourced from trusted local and European partners, ensuring consistent quality at everyday low prices.

Positioned to complement the existing Carrefour Express and hypermarket formats, SAVA caters to urban consumers seeking quick, affordable, and high-quality shopping options. Its store model prioritises speed, simplicity, and accessibility, tailored for professionals, students, and families alike.

Majid Al Futtaim plans to open 10 SAVA stores across Dubai, Sharjah, Al Ain, and Abu Dhabi by the end of 2025, with further regional expansion on the horizon. The rollout underscores the company’s long-term strategy of innovation and sustainable retail growth, reinforcing its leadership in shaping the future of value-driven commerce across the region.