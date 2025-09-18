Majid Al Futtaim launches Bright Bites, the world’s first-of-its-kind retail ecosystem

Majid Al Futtaim, a leading shopping mall, communities, retail, and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, has announced the launch of Bright Bites, a pioneering grocery retail ecosystem, and the world’s first supermarket built especially for kids. Driven by the belief that kids who eat better, feel better, and do better, Bright Bites redefines the role of retail by establishing a holistic, purpose-led environment that blends shopping, learning, and play, to inspire better eating habits, smarter food choices, and positive lifelong associations with more nutritionally balanced food.

Bright Bites is leading a "Lunchbox Revolution," placing children at the heart of their food journey and empowering them to make informed food choices based on the "Pick Your Five" system — an evidence-backed framework aligned with global dietary guidelines.

Through interactive resources, exclusive product ranges, and a gamified shopping experience, the programme tackles real-world health challenges in childhood nutrition while aligning with the UAE national priorities in health, education, and sustainability. It also makes healthier eating more enjoyable, accessible, and affordable for children, parents, schools, and communities.

Dr. Günther Helm, CEO at Majid Al Futtaim – retail, commented on the launch: "As a purpose-led company, this initiative aligns perfectly with our commitment of care toward our customers and communities, and reflects a key focus in our growth strategy. With Bright Bites, Majid Al Futtaim is redefining retail by seamlessly integrating healthier food options with gamification, education, and community engagement. We are marking a new milestone, and setting global best practice, for how retail can create significant societal impact and drive lasting change."

He added: "At its core, Bright Bites tackles a daily challenge for the hard-working families in the UAE — preparing lunchboxes that are both nutritionally balanced and appealing. It makes this daily task easier with practical, accessible solutions. By placing children at the centre of the experience, Bright Bites shapes the habits of our next generation of customers."

Bright Bites sets new precedents and introduces industry firsts through its comprehensive 360-ecosystem:

The World’s First Supermarket Built Especially for kids : Bright Bites Kids Supermarket is a unique gamified grocery experience designed entirely for kids aged 4-11. It aims to inspire and empower kids to shop independently while learning about balanced eating in an environment parents trust. Using the 2-in-1 play-and-shop Bright Bites card, kids unlock educational games, track progress on leaderboards, and shop at five key stations based on the "Pick Your Five" system.

The Bright Bites Academy: A multi-purpose community hub that brings kids, parents, caregivers, and teachers together in a safe space to learn and grow. Through hands-on workshops, cooking classes, it offers an engaging and memorable way to inspire learning and collaboration.

School Programme: An engaging curriculum designed to engage students in classrooms across the UAE through gamification, vibrant characters, and practical tools. The programme, developed in collaboration with certified nutritionists and behavioural change experts, and co-created with parents and teachers, offers ready-to-use resources, including lesson plans, activity guides, and logistical support for teachers.

Bright Bites builds on Majid Al Futtaim’s established commitment to family health and wellness, following the launch of its “Choose Better” programme in 2023, which aims to educate, empower, and reward customers who make healthier choices by making better alternatives more accessible, affordable, and appealing.

Bright Bites’ Kids Supermarket and Academy are exclusively available at Carrefour, Mall of the Emirates. Select products will also be available across a number of Carrefour stores across Dubai.

For more information, please visit: www.instagram.com/brightbitesuae/