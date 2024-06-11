Majid Al Futtaim announces its latest real estate development 'Ghaf Woods' with more than 7,000 premium units

Published: Tue 11 Jun 2024, 2:25 PM

Majid Al Futtaim, the developer of choice for the region’s communities, shopping malls, offices, and hotels, has officially launched its newest development concept, Ghaf Woods, the first forest living community in the heart of Dubai.

The concept which was initially introduced earlier this year at MIPIM 2024, an international real estate event held in Cannes, France, embraces a harmonious living experience marked by thriving greenery, enhanced connectivity, and unrivalled sustainability.

Commenting on the highly anticipated launch, Ahmed El Shamy, CEO, Majid Al Futtaim Properties, said: "The launch of Ghaf Woods represents an important moment for Majid Al Futtaim. As we enter the fourth decade of creating great moments for our customers, partners and community members, this launch represents a re-founding moment for us to create something never seen before and offer residents a truly unique experience, reconfirming our position as the lifestyle pioneers in the region."

“Ghaf Woods is more than just a new community – it’s the beginning of a new chapter in premium developments with creative and sustainable community design at its core and we are confident that its appeal will extend far beyond the UAE,” he added.

Set to be released in eight phases between now and 2031, Ghaf Woods will cover 738,000 sq m of land off the Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Highway, near Global Village. With more than 7,000 premium units set within a woodland, including one, two and three bedrooms, as well as penthouses, residents can expect perfect views of the forest ecosystem.

The development is poised to redefine indoor-outdoor living, anchoring its world-class design and architecture in the surrounding natural environment.

Today, trees play a vital role in improving air quality by removing air pollutants and greenhouse gases from the atmosphere. Dubbed a ‘Green Lung’, the community will provide up to 20 per cent cleaner air than other developments, with the large volume of trees being a key contributor. Additionally, the community’s expansive ratio – at 15 sq m of open space per resident – is 40 per cent above World Health Organisation standards, which are set at 10 sq m per person. As well as serving as a home to over 20 different bird species, Ghaf Woods will also bring health, wellness, and relaxation to the forefront; its various experiential neighbourhoods are interlinked by forest-lined pathways, with the furthest point of the community only five minutes’ walk away at any given moment. Residents will be encouraged to spend time outdoors, allowing them to live a heathier lifestyle and enhance their wellbeing. Eight kilometres of walking trails, an adventurous three and a half-kilometre biking loop, and resort-style, forest-edged kids and adult pools are included in the list of the amenities available to residents. These are complemented by evergreen fitness facilities, family-friendly gardens, and a sun-drenched wellness and yoga pavilion, ensuring that there are plenty of nurturing spaces to encourage balanced living. The community will also feature Distrikt, Majid Al Futtaim’s iconic multi-purpose neighbourhood hub, with an exclusive selection of retail and restaurants boasting farm-to-table cuisine. Majid Al Futtaim has become synonymous with the delivery of increasingly innovative customer-centric solutions, which have been designed to enhance the everyday experience of every person that lives, works, and plays at its outstanding lifestyle destinations.

