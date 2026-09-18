Majestic Hotels launches fourth Dubai property, Majestic Central Hotel

UAE-based homegrown hospitality group Majestic Hotels has launched its fourth Dubai property, Majestic Central Hotel, in the presence of Matar Al Tayer, managing director of Al Ghandi Electronics, who attended as Chief Guest.

The contemporary 3-star hotel features 68 well-appointed rooms and is strategically located near Sharaf DG Metro Station on Dubai’s Red Line, offering easy access to the city’s key business, retail and cultural destinations.

The launch marks another milestone in Majestic Hotels’ growth journey, strengthening its portfolio of centrally located properties and creating a connected hospitality cluster for business and leisure travellers.

Guests can enjoy a swimming pool, fully equipped gymnasium and Smart TVs in every room, along with flexible monthly stay options.

Eti Bhasin, Executive Director, Majestic Hotels, UAE, said, “Majestic Central Hotel reflects our commitment to making quality hospitality accessible to all. With our monthly stay options and prime metro-connected location, we are proud to serve Dubai’s dynamic community of residents, professionals and travellers.”

Majestic Central Hotel is now open for bookings, welcoming individual and corporate guests.