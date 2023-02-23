MaidFinder service makes finding a Filipino maid for UAE residents hassle-free

Published: Thu 23 Feb 2023, 11:40 AM Last updated: Thu 23 Feb 2023, 12:16 PM

The UAE is a bustling country with a fast-paced lifestyle, and many families require domestic help to manage their households. Finding a reliable and trustworthy maid can be a challenge, but there are several ways to go about it. It's not easy to locate a nanny to look after your children. You need a babysitter who not only works with your schedule and financial constraints but also complements the unique personality of your family. Without a doubt, the search can seem overwhelming, and it does take some effort to find the ideal nanny.

There are several actions you can take to find a maid who will give your family the support and assistance they require, from working with a reputable agency to conducting exhaustive background checks. MaidFinder makes it simple to hire a maid or any domestic helper ensuring that you hire the right person for your family's needs.

Fortunately, there are lots of places to start looking and lots of parents who have done it and have tonnes of advice to share. On the specialised and unique maid finder service platform www.maidfinder.ae, families can find nannies, maids for their children, cooks, drivers, and house cleaners. Families and working women can choose candidates more easily on the website because it streamlines the search process and gives them easy-to-use tools.

If you are looking for tips on how to find the best nanny for your family, you can turn to experienced parents for their advice. They can offer guidance on where to start your search and how determine if a particular nanny is a good fit for your family. This shares insights from seasoned parents on how to find a nanny that your entire family will adore, from the initial steps to take to the final decision-making process.

1. Ask around

Ward, a single mom of two living in Down Town Dubai, started her search using a student, off-campus employment page at the university where she worked. The outcomes were acceptable but ultimately lacking.

“Most of them were in desperate need of employment, and while they did have some experience with children,” Zahalka says, "I wasn't sure how much because it had frequently taken the form of short-term internships and volunteer work."

2. Tap into your social network

Using your social network can help you find the ideal nanny for your family, regardless of whether you prefer Facebook, Instagram, Nextdoor, or another social networking site or app.

Nadia Mallouh, a mother of three, began by looking on popular childcare websites but found it difficult to find someone who matched her needs in terms of time, location, and pays. She required a nanny who could watch her children after school because she didn't require full-time care. Then she turned to a local Facebook mom's group, where she eventually discovered her family's first two nannies. She conducted both in-person and remote interviews with the nannies. Last but not least, she contacted each reference for the nannies.

The most effective way to locate a trustworthy person, according to Mallouh, is through networking.

“Working through a network is the most efficient way to find someone you can trust,” Mallouh said.

3. Meet up

A lot of parents first find their nannies online. Emilia had recently relocated to Dubai with her toddler son when she began looking for child care. Since her local network was nonexistent, she began her search on the global web.

“For us, MaidFinder was a lifesaver,” she claims. "We were concerned about quickly finding someone who would be dependable and safe, and we were fortunate that one of the first nannies we contacted was a perfect match," says the family.

The family of Emilia met with their prospective nanny twice before hiring her.

“First, our families got together in a crowded, open mall, recalls Emilia”. "We met our future nanny, who appeared to be very skilled. Then, we got together once more for a longer period at our house. Everything went so smoothly that we decided to hire her. “The face-to-face meetup in public is a must!” she says.

4. Plan ahead, but not too far ahead

It might not always be possible to find a new nanny as soon as you'd like, despite what your planning instincts may tell you to do. Farida, a single mother, observes that a nanny's schedule and requirements can fluctuate just as quickly as her own. Consider it similar to renting an apartment: Inventory frequently becomes available not months in advance but just a few weeks before the start date.

According to Farida, "good ones are quickly offered other positions because it is such a transient job, and they don't wait months before starting a new one."

“Patience and persistence are the names of the game when it comes to finding a nanny.”