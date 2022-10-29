Mahzooz raises cancer awareness

Published: Sat 29 Oct 2022, 9:00 AM

Mahzooz has partnered with friends of cancer patients (FoCP) to promote breast cancer awareness through Pink Caravan.

Sponsored by Mahzooz, Pink Caravan’s mobile clinic was brought into the premises of Berkeley Services’ female residence on October 22 to offer clinical breast examinations for early cancer detection and prevention. An awareness session was also conducted by the medical team of Pink Caravan.

"We hope through our partnership with FoCP, Pink Caravan will raise awareness about breast cancer risks and encourage women to take breast cancer self-examination and early detection seriously. This is not the first time we take part in this drive in October, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with FoCP in the years to come," said Farid Samji, CEO of EWINGS, managing operator of Mahzooz.

Ralf Zerenner, managing director of Berkeley Services, commented: “The health and well-being of our female employees are of tremendous importance. We truly appreciate Mahzooz’s commitment to contribute to this global cause by extending free clinical examinations to around 60 of our female employees through Pink Caravan’s mobile clinic.”

Hana Mohamed, mammography technologist and radiation safety officer at Pink Caravan, reiterated FoCP’s appreciation to institutions like Mahzooz for their continuous and repeated support of Pink Caravan’s mission. “The earlier the detection of breast cancer, the greater the chances of effective treatment and survival. Our extensive October roadshow aims not only at educating the UAE community about cancer and dispelling any myths or stigma related to the disease but also at carrying out medical examinations and tests to detect this disease at the earliest, giving the patients greater chances at treating it effectively.”