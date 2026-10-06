Mahy Khoory drives OMODA & JAECOO growth in Abu Dhabi

OMODA & JAECOO has achieved a milestone in Abu Dhabi, with its authorised dealer, Mahy Khoory Automotive, delivering more than 1,000 vehicles to customers in the emirate. The achievement reflects the brands’ growing presence in the capital, supported by an expanding customer base, established showroom network and continued investment in aftersales excellence.

Mahy Khoory Automotive’s achievement comes alongside another major milestone for OMODA & JAECOO in the UAE, with the brands surpassing 6,000 cumulative vehicle deliveries in September 2026. The milestone reflects OMODA & JAECOO’s continued growth across the Emirates, supported by its expanding customer base and dealer network.

Mahy Khoory Automotive, the authorised distributor of OMODA & JAECOO in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the Western Region, has strengthened its presence with two showrooms in the capital. Its 600-square-metre showroom on Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Street (Airport Road), inaugurated in October 2025, offers customers access to the brands’ expanding vehicle portfolio.

Complementing this facility is the Mussafah showroom and authorised aftersales service centre, providing maintenance, repairs and spare parts support.

The delivery of more than 1,000 vehicles represents an important milestone for Mahy Khoory Automotive, which remains focused on building long-term customer relationships through professional sales assistance, technical expertise and reliable aftersales support.

The dealership has also earned international recognition following an achievement by Abdul Rehman, who secured first place at the 2026 OMODA & JAECOO UAE National Skills Competition before winning third place at the 2nd CHERY International Skills Contest in Bahrain. He will now advance to the Global Skills Competition in China, representing the UAE on the international stage.

OMODA & JAECOO continues to strengthen its UAE portfolio with vehicles combining contemporary design, intelligent technology and advanced hybrid powertrains. Its Super Hybrid System (SHS), Torque Vectoring 4WD System and available Level 2 assisted-driving features reflect the brands’ focus on efficiency, driving convenience and adaptability.

"Delivering more than 1,000 vehicles in Abu Dhabi is an important milestone that reflects our customers’ trust. We remain committed to strengthening our presence and delivering an exceptional ownership experience. Abdul Rehman’s achievements are a proud moment for our team and demonstrate our continued investment in aftersales excellence," a senior executive at Mahy Khoory Automotive said.

Looking ahead, the 2026 OMODA & JAECOO Global User Summit will take place in Wuhu, China, from October 18 to 24, bringing together the brands’ international customer community. The summit will provide a platform for customer engagement, technological innovation and international collaboration.