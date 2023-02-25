Mahindra makes its presence felt at Idex 2023

S P Shukla, chairman Mahindra Aerospace and Defence, inaugurated Mahindra Emirates Vehicle Armouring pavilion at IDEX in the presence Rajiv Gupta, CEO and director; Johnmon Xavier, CFO; Rahul Saxena and Deepak Damodaran.

Published: Sat 25 Feb 2023, 9:00 AM

The entire defence and naval industry arrived to the colossal phenomenon of Idex 2023 that runs till February 24. Mahindra Emirates Vehicle Armouring is also participating in this biennial event. The company is a leading armoured vehicle manufacturer, experienced in building high quality up-armoured vehicles and a reliable provider of spare parts, driver’s training programme and after sales support. The company has its manufacturing facilities in the UAE and Jordan. Furthermore, the company is exhibiting its armoured specialist vehicle (Armado) and armoured personnel carrier (Maximus) at the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (Idex), Abu Dhabi under the stand CP-310.