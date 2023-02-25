Mahindra makes its presence felt at Idex 2023

The entire defence and naval industry arrived to the colossal phenomenon of Idex 2023 that runs till February 24. Mahindra Emirates Vehicle Armouring is also participating in this biennial event. The company is a leading armoured vehicle manufacturer, experienced in building high quality up-armoured vehicles and a reliable provider of spare parts, driver’s training programme and after sales support. The company has its manufacturing facilities in the UAE and Jordan. Furthermore, the company is exhibiting its armoured specialist vehicle (Armado) and armoured personnel carrier (Maximus) at the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (Idex), Abu Dhabi under the stand CP-310.