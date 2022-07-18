Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde meets PM Narendra Modi, envisages boosting state's development

Published: Mon 18 Jul 2022, 4:18 PM Last updated: Mon 18 Jul 2022, 4:20 PM

After taking charge as Maharashtra Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, along with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, met India Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence, on the occasion of ‘Ekadashi’.

Walking on Narendra Modi's footprints, Shinde took his blessings and is working towards the development of the state, according to sources, adding that it was encouraging to see Shinde and Fadnavis come together in support of the Hindutva ideology.

During the Thackeray-led government, around 40 Shiv Sena MLAs and 10 independents walked out of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA), an alliance formed with Congress and NCP, last month accusing Thackeray of changing from the ideals of party founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

Shinde had earlier even stated that the MVA government could not take firm decisions on sensitive issues in the state, sources added.

As Shinde sought blessings from Narendra Modi, he took to his Twitter sharing a picture with Devendra Fadnavis and PM Modi.

Shinde's journey as a politician has got everyone's attention. In the past, he was an autorickshaw driver, and now as the Chief Minister of the state, Shinde has envisioned taking Maharashtra to newer heights.

Currently, the Shinde-led government has several projects for the state like Samruddhi Expressway connecting Mumbai and Nagpur and metro rail in cities.