Magus Real Estate expands luxury portfolio to meet growing demand from global investors

In a strategic move that underscores its leading role in Dubai’s high-end property sector, Magus Real Estate has unveiled a new chapter of its Exclusive Luxury Portfolio — a curated selection of ultra-prime residences designed to appeal to discerning global investors and homeowners.

The announcement comes at a time when long-term investors are increasingly turning to Magus Real Estate as their trusted partner for real estate wealth preservation and growth. The exclusive portfolio features a rare collection of off-market villas, penthouses, and branded residences across some of Dubai’s most iconic and prestigious addresses, including Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jebel Ali, Downtown Dubai, District One, Meydan, and other high-growth corridors.

According to Inese Rumba, managing partner at Magus Real Estate, the move reflects the company’s dedication to offering properties that combine architectural quality, investment potential, and an elevated lifestyle.

"Our Private Portfolio is not just a collection of homes—it's a reflection of our philosophy," Inese Rumba said. "We know that discerning investors crave privacy, exclusivity, and shrewd long-term value. This carefully considered collection is a reflection of that vision, and of the faith our loyal investors continue to place in us."

Magus Real Estate has positioned itself on foundations of confidentiality, client-centered service, and strategic-level advisory. Its ability to source off-market transactions and offer tailored investment strategies has helped the firm become a go-to partner for both UAE-based and international real estate investors.

“At Magus Real Estate, we aim to provide robust capital growth through prudent property investment,” added Chintan Shah, partner at Magus. “These newest additions to our portfolio align with the goals of investors seeking security, legacy, and long-term performance.”

As Dubai continues to rank among the world’s top real estate investment markets—driven by tax advantages, investor-friendly regulations, and a resilient economy—boutique firms like Magus are helping shape the future of the city's luxury residential market. The brand’s consistent track record of delivering high-performing assets, combined with its discreet, high-touch approach to client service, has played a key role in its rising popularity among seasoned investors.

The exclusive portfolio will be available on an invitation-only basis, reflecting both the rarity and the rising demand for these unique assets. With global appetite for Dubai real estate reaching historic levels, Magus is well-positioned to serve ultra-high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and legacy investors seeking tax-efficient alternatives to traditional asset classes.

The firm operates out of Standard Chartered Tower, EMAAR Square, Downtown Dubai, and continues to expand its personalised advisory services for institutional and individual clients looking to access Dubai’s most competitive residential markets.