Magus Real Estate Agency announces second location and industry-first client loyalty programme

Magus Real Estate, a leader in Dubai’s property market, is expanding with a second branch in downtown Dubai. This milestone reinforces the agency’s client-first focus, highlighted by the launch of its Magus Loyalty Program, a first-of-its-kind initiative in the real estate industry.

The downtown branch serves as a strategic hub, broadening Magus’ reach and offering opportunities for top professionals. It brings the agency’s signature personalised and transparent brokerage services to a wider audience while providing a luxury experience for clients. Magus invites clients to visit and explore the new location’s amenities.

Greater investment in talent and innovation

Magus Real Estate is hiring over 15 professionals and enhancing training programmes to refine expertise in market trends and advanced tools. Dubai’s fast-paced property market demands growth and agility, and Magus is cultivating a team culture to meet these needs.

The Magus Loyalty Programme offers rewards across three tiers, including priority access to premium listings, personalised consultations, and exclusive event invitations. This program builds long-term client relationships by delivering tangible benefits. For team members, Magus is introducing enhanced benefits, performance rewards, and professional development opportunities. These initiatives aim to attract and retain top talent while fostering a culture of trust and excellence. Driving visibility and results Magus Real Estate is building on innovative marketing strategies to maintain its competitive edge, using digital campaigns and social media to engage clients and attract talent. The agency is a key player in Dubai’s real estate community, serving as a trusted authority in the market.

Founded in 2006, Magus Real Estate is a premier agency offering exceptional brokerage services and market insights. Known for trust and transparency, Magus provides end-to-end support for property buyers and investors, ensuring seamless transactions. The agency’s services include property management, consulting, and innovative tools like virtual tours, enhancing the client experience.