Magnitude Creative’s ‘Content Masters’ creator incubator kicks off with Khaled Al Ameri

‘Content Masters’ by Magnitude Creative successfully launched its first session with social media maven Khaled Al Ameri on Tuesday, October 15th, broadcasting from Abu Dhabi to audiences across the Middle East. The incubator is set to become the largest of its kind for aspiring content creators in the region.









Initially open to applicants from the UAE, the program expanded its reach across the Middle East, attracting over 3,000 eager participants.

The program is designed to equip aspiring content creators from Abu Dhabi with the tools and knowledge necessary to build and sustain a strong online presence. The month-long program offers the opportunity to learn from the biggest influencers and remains open for anyone willing to tell their next big story.

A leading force in the region's creative industry, Magnitude Creative is the brains behind this programme.

Content Masters focuses on creators working in business, finance, technology, real estate, entrepreneurship, and other high-impact industries. Through an immersive learning experience, participants will explore the essential components of successful content creation, including scripting, storytelling, filming, editing, and social media branding. Each creator will gain practical insights to help refine their talents and expand their influence within their industries. Participants who missed out on the first session can still join nine remaining sessions led by some of the Middle East’s most successful creators and influencers, including Maitha Mohamed, Bader Al Essa, Taline AlRasheed, Ahmed Khalifa, Ahmed AlKhawaja and Reham AlHamimi. Sessions will be held at Yas Creative Hub in Abu Dhabi, with an online option for broader accessibility. With the demand for online content at an all-time high, this program presents an unparalleled opportunity for content creators to refine their skills and build a lasting presence. As the first incubator of its size in the region, Content Masters stands as a testament to Magnitude Creative’s commitment to fostering innovation and creativity in the region. Alex Ghanem, head of the influencer department, Magnitude Creative, said: "The first session of Content Masters with Khaled Al Ameri was a huge success. His insights and advice are vital for new creators on their journey. The massive success of the program is already evident with over 3000 applicants from all over the Middle East. It just goes to show how important creators are today, and in the future."

For more information on how to apply and take part in this transformative journey, visit the Content Masters Instagram page @contentmastershub