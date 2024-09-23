Magnitude Creative launches ‘Content Masters’, the region’s premier content creator programme

Published: Mon 23 Sep 2024, 2:45 PM

Magnitude Creative, a leading force in the region’s creative industry, has announced the launch of Content Masters, the largest incubator programme for aspiring content creators in the region. Designed to equip participants with the tools and knowledge necessary to build and sustain a strong online presence, this comprehensive initiative promises to drive creative impact across a range of specialised fields.

The Content Masters programme focuses on creators working in business, finance, technology, real estate, entrepreneurship, and other high-impact industries. Through an immersive learning experience, participants will explore the essential components of successful content creation, including scripting, storytelling, filming, editing, and social media branding. Each creator will gain practical insights to help develop their talent and grow their influence within their respective fields.

With over 500 participants, both virtual and in-person attendees, the programme is set to be the largest of its kind in the region. Participants will join 10 dynamic sessions hosted by some of the most successful content creators and influencers in the Middle East, such as Khalid AlAmeri, Maitha Mohamed, Badr ElEssa, Ahmed Khalifa, Taline AlRashed, and Reham. These sessions will take place at Yas Creative Hub in Abu Dhabi and online, ensuring accessibility for all. With the demand for online content at an all-time high, this program presents an unparalleled opportunity for content creators to refine their skills and build a lasting presence. As the first incubator of its size in the region, Content Masters stands as a testament to Magnitude Creative’s commitment to fostering innovation and creativity in the region. Alex, head of the influencer department at Magnitude Creative, said: "We are thrilled to launch Content Masters, a programme designed to empower creators with the skills and strategies they need to make a lasting impact. At Magnitude Creative, we believe in the power of storytelling and innovation, and this incubator gives creators the tools to transform their ideas into influential digital content. This is an exciting opportunity for anyone looking to elevate their online presence and join a community of forward-thinking creators."

