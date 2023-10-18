Magdalena Orzechowska: The olive oil sommelier bringing luxury olive oil to the UAE with Aroma di Olio
Luxury and exclusivity are often synonymous with the UAE lifestyle, and Magdalena Orzechowska has carved out a unique niche with her business, Aroma di Olio.
As an olive oil sommelier, she has not only brought the exquisite world of olive oil tasting to Dubai and beyond but has also intertwined it with a mission of wellness and authentic quality.
Aroma di Olio, translating to 'Scent of Oil', is not merely a business but a sensory journey curated by Orzechowska. One of the key offerings of her venture is the organisation of corporate events and tasting evenings, which are not just events but an immersive experience into the world of high-quality extra virgin olive oil. Guests are treated to a grazing board and a private chef, ensuring a culinary adventure that is both exquisite and enlightening.
Among the world's finest olive oils stocked by Aroma di Olio are products consistently winning top awards at prestigious taste competitions in fine dining foodie destinations such as New York, Tokyo, London and Rome. Manni Oil from Tuscany stands out in particular with a backstory involving a former Hollywood film director on a mission to produce the world's best olive oil. Endorsed by celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow and the world’s top chefs, including Thomas Keller, Heston Blumenthal, Tetsuya Wakuda, Pierre Gagnaire and Daniel Boloud, it epitomises the calibre of products curated by Orzechowska. Another noteworthy product is Spanish Arbor Sacris, derived from trees over a millennium old, with only 18 trees on the farm, symbolising the rarity and exclusivity of the olive oil, with each of just 500 bottles produced in a year being individually numbered by hand.
Navigating through the myriad of olive oil options in supermarkets can be a perplexing experience for many. Aroma di Olio steps in to demystify this, offering not just products that are unavailable in any store, but an education on recognising and appreciating 'real' olive oil. Orzechowska, with her extensive research on global brands and meticulous checks on antioxidants and acidity (markers for health and freshness), ensures that every brand considered aligns with the ethos of quality and authenticity.
Orzechowska's journey towards becoming an olive oil sommelier and entrepreneur is deeply intertwined with a personal battle. "I was inspired to start the business when I was diagnosed with breast cancer. If I hadn't got sick, I never would have thought about this - I had the vision for Aroma di Olio during a chemotherapy session," she shares. During her treatment, she immersed herself in understanding wellness, reading extensively, and even envisioning Aroma di Olio during a chemotherapy session.
Her journey also led her to obtain the world-renowned olive oil master certification from ESAO (Escuela Superior Del Aceite De Oliva), which further solidified her expertise in olive oil.
In the words of Orzechowska, "Olive oil is the queen of all fats and is complex scientifically - which makes it easy to cheat the customer, for example by mixing it with sunflower oil. When I was studying to be an olive oil sommelier and consultant, I learned how to look after the soil, plant trees, prune trees, run a mill, press the oil and then preserve it for consumption while ensuring maximum health benefits and extraordinary taste."
Aroma di Olio has become a beacon of luxurious experience in the world of olive oil. From the Dubai chefs' collective cook-off to private, inclusive tasting events (which are welcome alternatives to wine tastings), the business has blossomed with zero advertising, purely through word-of-mouth and referrals, attesting to the exceptional and unparalleled offering to its clientele.