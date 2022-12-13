Madeira Portugal: The best investment for Golden Visa 2023

By Abdullah Hanif Ahmed Quraishi Published: Tue 13 Dec 2022, 11:00 AM

DRP Advisers introduces you to Madeira which is a leading destination for tourism and investment with millions flocking to get a tour of the archipelago with its stunning chain of Islands in the North Atlantic Ocean or to invest in the vast real estate portfolios.

For the eighth consecutive time, Madeira has won the ‘World Travel Awards’ prize as ‘The Leading Island Destination’ in the world. One of the key things that makes it a leading destination is the ease of access offering direct flights to and from several destinations including New York.

Upon purchase of a property with an approximated value of 350,000 Euros, a golden residency visa with a validity of five years is granted to one’s family thereafter leading to the acquisition of an EU passport.

The airport and the legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo share the same name given the area he was born in. Upon a 10-minute drive, one can easily locate the Funchal residential project which is a host of Yard Properties with apartments at the centre of Funchal which are eligible for the 350k Golden Visa.

DRP Advisers is a leading real estate consultancy founded in 2015 that caters to the real estate needs of both locals as well as expatriates from around the world. DRP Advisers strives to help its clientele gain freedom regarding residency and citizenship in Portugal. With eight years and going strong, DRP Advisers has the clout, connections, experience and expertise to make your real estate as well as Portuguese or EU Citizenship goals a reality.

A range of solutions is available to DRP Advisers clients such as individual solutions to remove visa restrictions, create a safe haven for individuals and their families, legally reduce taxes as well as support them throughout the immigration process.

As of now, DRP Advisers has a strong presence in the two Portuguese locations of Lisbon and Madeira. With an extensive portfolio of properties, DRP Advisors is well-placed to cater to the needs of clients from all around the world.

Getting citizenship in Portugal has a host of benefits that come with it such as the freedom and ease to work within the EU legitimately, travel benefits with reduced visa entry restrictions than most countries, access to the vast wine country, pristine forests, quaint villages and most of the cosmopolitan cities.

Besides the ease of travel within the EU as well as the entitlement to live and work within the EU, there are numerous other benefits such as better health care, a stronger economy, rich culture comprising a complex flow of multiple civilisations.

Make Portugal your new home and become an EU Citizen with DRP Advisers.

— Abdullah Hanif Ahmed Quraishi is a media entrepreneur and columnist.