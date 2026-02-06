M3M Group adds ELIE SAAB to India’s branded residences landscape with NCR launch

M3M India, India’s largest non-listed developer and Smartworld Developers and ELIE SAAB, the global fashion and lifestyle brand, have announced a partnership for the development of Signature Residences by ELIE SAAB in Gurugram and Noida, marking ELIE SAAB’s first branded residential developments in India.

In Gurugram, the project will be located within The Billionaire’s Block, a specially curated enclave within SCDA, which will host a selection of globally renowned branded residences. Spanning 170 acres, this exclusive neighbourhood is designed to offer a rare combination of privacy, distinction, and global luxury pedigree. The Signature Residences by ELIE SAAB in Gurugram will comprise 300 exclusive 4-bedroom residences. In Noida, the project will be located in Sector 98. Spread across 6 acres, the development will comprise 200 three- and four-bedroom residences ranging from 2,850 sqft to 3,810 sqft, along with 480 one- to two-bedroom apartments, designed to offer enhanced privacy and a refined sense of living.

The ELIE SAAB developments build on M3M Group’s leadership in India’s branded residences segment, following its earlier entry through a partnership with the Trump Organisation. The group delivered North India’s first Trump-branded residential project in Gurugram, followed by a second Trump-branded development launched through Smartworld Developers. A third Trump-branded residential project is currently anticipated in Noida, according to company officials.

In 2025, M3M further expanded its branded housing footprint through a collaboration with Jacob & Co., the globally recognised luxury jeweller and watchmaker. The partnership led to the launch of Jacob & Co. Residences in Noida, the brand’s first residential project in India. The development involves an estimated investment of approximately ₹2,100 crore and is expected to generate a topline of around ₹3,500 crore upon completion.

Commenting on the ELIE SAAB launch, Pankaj Bansal, promoter of M3M India and founder of Smartworld Developers, said: "The collaboration reflects evolving preferences among India’s premium homebuyers."

"Through our partnership with ELIE SAAB, we aim to deliver residential developments that combine global design standards with long-term relevance for Indian buyers,” he added.

ELIE SAAB Group vice-chairman and CEO ELIE SAAB Jr, said: "India’s economic growth and expanding luxury market make it a strategic destination for the brand’s global residential expansion."

With multiple branded projects now underway in Gurugram and Noida, M3M Group under the leadership of Pankaj Bansal continues to scale and lead in India’s branded residences housing segment through partnerships with internationally recognised brands. On the other hand, Smartworld Developers, founded in 2021 by Pankaj Bansal, has emerged as a fast-growing real estate platform focused on contemporary urban living. Headquartered in Gurugram, the company currently has assets under management valued at nearly ₹40,000 crore. It has delivered about 6.5 million square feet of residential space and has close to 20 million square feet under construction across the NCR.