M FIT Interior Decoration opens new office in Dubai

The new office being inaugurated by Shamlal Ahamed, MD – International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds in the presence of Mayinkutty C, Senior Director, Malabar Group; Ameer CMC, Director – Finance and Admin, Malabar Gold & Diamonds; Mathew Scaria, General Manager, M Fit Interior Decoration; senior management team and other dignitaries.

Published: Mon 4 Jul 2022, 10:04 AM

M FIT Interior decoration, a business vertical of the Malabar Group, opened its new office in Al Fajer Complex, Zabeel Furniture Mall in Oud Metha, on June 23. The firm, operating in the UAE and India, has been in the business for over a decade. The new premise will expand capabilities like a design studio, discussion lounges, sample rooms, architectural drafting facility, etc to offer its customers a unique and fulfilling experience.

The new office is managed by a well-experienced team to ensure successful completion of projects that include interior design, fit-out, joinery, and project management. The firm has a well-equipped integrated facility extending over 30,000 sq ft featuring state-of-the-art joinery, upholstery works, pressurised paint booth, etc to provide high-end finishes for any customised design. The facility also employs more than 150 craftsmen skilled in wood and related metal/glass works.

Mathew Scaria, general manager, M Fit Interior Decoration, said: "We started off in 2010 as a modest-sized start-up and during these 12 years of operation, we’ve had the privilege of working on some of the phenomenal projects that have been accoladed for their design, craftsmanship, successful execution, and delivery. Today, as we move into a larger and better space, we’d like to thank all our customers, suppliers, and well-wishers without whose support this would not have been possible."

M FIT provides complete turnkey solutions for key sectors such as retail outlets, F&B outlets, residential spaces, educational institutions, corporate offices, and healthcare facilities. Additional services from M FIT include design and execution of MEP services and manufacturing of a variety of furniture ranging from FF&E, Doors — fire rated and non-fire rated, wall and ceiling paneling. Sustainability is at the heart of the operations and solutions offered by M Fit, embedding this into their process. M Fit has been the partner of choice for many renowned projects in the UAE and abroad.