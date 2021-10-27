Luxury Antonovich Design beams sophistication in luxury interior design

Under the leadership of Katrina Antonovich, the world-leading architecture and interior design company has been scaling the heights of success

Luxury Antonovich Design the Dubai-based company has astounded the world with his miraculous work leading to several satisfied clients. With the exclusive experience of 20 years, it has established an excellent reputation for creating masterpieces of architecture and interior works.

As dealing with world-class projects it has built a trustworthy reputation in creating perfect luxurious interior styles and exteriors, which enchant the viewers with its expertise architecture. Luxury Antonovich Design provides its services in the Middle East, USA, Nigeria, and Russia. While its headquarters are in Dubai, Miami, and London.

Luxury Antonovich Design has a clientele of who’s who and is renowned among elite personalities, VIPs, world top leaders, royal families, huge investors, and businessmen who have been nourished with exclusive services and with the dazzling outcome. It has gained popularity for creating the most luxurious projects internationally.

What sets Luxury Antonovich Design different from others is its unusual creativity adding unbeatable world-class luxurious designs which have been witnessed by several satisfied clients around the world. However, its miracles lie in the founder of Luxury Antonovich Design who is an extremely innovative and extraordinary interior designer named, Katrina Antonovich. The creator of the future glittering the world with her miraculous talent.

Katrina also owns the biggest luxury furniture in Dubai called KA Luxury, which is well known for its exclusive services. Luxury Antonovich Design understands the need of the clients and works in creating history for their memories. Luxury Antonovich Design is specialised in Villa Interior Design, fit-out service for villas, apartments, and offices, while adding a more elegant look it also takes care of furniture, light, and accessories.

Moreover, landscape design adds more value to the property, hence the expert team takes care about enhancing it from all over. On the other hand, it never compromises with the look and provides an extremely satisfying result.