LuvOra launches Transformulas Marine Miracle Signature Collection at Beautyworld Middle East

LuvOra, the UAE distributor of UK-based skincare brand Transformulas, marked the brand’s official entry into the market with its debut at Beautyworld Middle East 2025. The launch showcased the Marine Miracle Signature Collection, inviting attendees to explore the brand’s latest skincare innovation from October 27 to 29.

"I didn’t build a skincare brand for the beauty industry. I built it for me and for women like me. Women who wanted real results but didn’t want needles,” said Rosalind Chapman, founder and CEO of Transformulas.

Transformulas offers results-driven skincare that combines scientific research with accessible luxury. Its clinically inspired formulations are designed to deliver visible improvements in skin health and appearance, reflecting a balance between performance and value.

Known as “Needle Free High Impact Skincare,” the brand has established itself as a pioneer in advanced skincare solutions. By combining nature and technology, Transformulas has gained international recognition for intelligent formulations that focus on long-term skin vitality.

The award-winning Marine Miracle Signature Collection represents the brand’s latest development in age-defying skincare. The duo, Marine Miracle Créme and Marine Miracle EyeZone, features marine extracts, antioxidants, and bioactive minerals. Ingredients such as macroalgae, sea kelp, and sea salt are formulated to support hydration, cellular repair, and collagen production.

The Marine Miracle Créme helps restore firmness and elasticity while maintaining a smooth, radiant texture. It strengthens the skin’s natural barrier and promotes long-term rejuvenation. The Marine Miracle EyeZone targets the delicate under-eye area, reducing puffiness, fine lines, and dark circles to create a refreshed and even appearance.

The Marine Miracle range is recognised for providing both instant and cumulative results. Users report noticeable improvements in hydration and texture from the first application, with continued use contributing to more even tone and enhanced radiance.

The collection has received several international awards, including 'Tatler Magazine’s Best Moisturiser 2024' and 'Marie Claire Magazine’s Best Eye Cream for Dark Circles 2024'.

At Beautyworld Middle East 2025, LuvOra will feature live demonstrations at its booth, where models will participate in personalised product trials. Visitors will be able to observe the application and visible results of the Marine Miracle Créme and EyeZone in real time.

"Our goal is to make high-performance, science-backed skincare accessible to consumers in the UAE,” said a LuvOra spokesperson. "Transformulas represents innovation, transparency, and effectiveness. The Marine Miracle Signature Collection reflects how modern skincare can be both refined and results-oriented."

With increasing demand for reliable skincare solutions in the UAE, LuvOra’s introduction of Transformulas arrives at an opportune time. The brand’s approach appeals to consumers seeking clinically supported, long-term skincare rather than temporary cosmetic solutions.

As LuvOra expands its brand portfolio, the company aims to connect regional consumers with trusted international names that emphasise authenticity and scientific integrity. Through platforms such as Beautyworld Middle East, it continues to contribute to the evolving standards of quality skincare in the Gulf.

Visitors can explore the Transformulas booth at Hall 6 / Stand 6-G09 during Beautyworld Middle East 2025 to experience the Marine Miracle Signature Collection.