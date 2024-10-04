Lung Cancer: Highlights on the psychological, physical impacts on patients and caregivers

Pedro Matos Rosa, Managing Director, Gulf, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine.

Published: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 3:44 PM

Lung cancer is a major health concern in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, particularly Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

According to the Global Cancer Observatory (GCO), it ranks among the top three most common cancers in Kuwait. Lung cancer was the fifth most common cancer among males and the seventeenth among females in Saudi Arabia as of 2020.

In 2020, around 226 new cases were reported in the UAE, making lung cancer the second leading cause of cancer deaths in the country. Additionally, it is more prevalent among men compared to women. Globally, lung cancer remains a leading cause of cancer-related deaths, in part because it’s usually diagnosed at a late stage.

While the incidence and mortality rates in the GCC are generally lower than in other regions, the prevalence of lung cancer in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region has steadily increased in recent years. This rise is typically linked to poor prognosis, as most cases are detected late.

Risk factors for lung cancer include smoking and exposure to secondhand smoke. Regular screenings, especially for high-risk individuals, play a key role in early detection. Low-dose CT scans can identify lung cancer at an earlier stage, significantly enhancing the chances of successful treatment and survival.

Dr Shaheenah Dawood, consultant medical oncologist, director of cancer research and professor of oncology Mediclinic Hospital, said: "Lung cancer remains one of the most significant health challenges, and we are dedicated to advancing research, early detection, and innovative treatments to improve patient outcomes. By collaborating with leading experts and leveraging cutting-edge technology, we aim to make meaningful strides in combating this disease. Our commitment is to provide hope and enhance the quality of life for those affected by lung cancer, ensuring that every patient receives the best possible care and support.”

Types of lung cancer

There are two main types of lung cancer; small-cell lung cancer and non-small cell lung cancer. Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is the most common type of lung cancer accounting for about 85 per cent of all cases. It doesn’t grow and spread as fast as small-cell lung cancer. Common symptoms associated with NSCLC with EGFR (Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor) Exon 20 insertions, such as fatigue, shortness of breath, cough and weight loss, contribute significantly to the overall humanistic burden of the disease. Exon 20 insertions constitute about 4-10 per cent of EGFR-mutated NSCLC cases globally.

Advanced non-small cell lung cancer (aNSCLC) significantly affects patients' lives, creating substantial humanistic and functional burdens. Sixty per cent of patients report difficulties with self-care and household chores, while 50 per cent face challenges with work activities and social engagements.

Additionally, 40 per cent experience a negative impact on family life. Furthermore, 60 per cent of patients are concerned about their treatment options, financial stability, and future prospects. Patients with NSCLC often experience debilitating symptoms such as fatigue, dyspnea and pain, which can lead to a decline in physical function and overall health-related quality of life (HRQoL).

Economic burden The global economic burden of lung cancer is substantial, reflecting both direct medical costs and broader economic impacts due to loss of productivity. Recent studies estimate that between 2020 and 2050, the economic cost of lung cancer alone is projected to be around $3.9 trillion. This makes lung cancer one of the most financially impactful cancers worldwide due to its high incidence and mortality rates. The burden extends beyond physical symptoms, impacting mental health and social functioning. Many patients report difficulties in maintaining employment and engaging in social activities due to their condition. Additionally, the emotional and psychological stress associated with managing such a severe illness further exacerbates their overall burden. Lung cancer treatment poses a substantial impact on healthcare systems across the GCC. Costs include hospitalisation, chemotherapy and radiotherapy, as well as indirect costs such as loss of productivity and long-term care. Patients often face emotional distress, stigma associated with smoking and complex treatment regimens. Families also have the emotional toll of caregiving and coping with a loved one’s illness. Pedro Matos Rosa, managing director, Gulf, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, said: "We know that cancer has a devastating effect on those diagnosed and their loved ones. Our fight to eradicate cancer is never-ending as we collaborate with the brightest minds in the industry and leverage AI and genomics to transform lung cancer treatment. Our aim is to not only take down the disease but to change and save lives. Our aim is to be in front of cancer.” Targeted therapy, which attacks specific cancer cells without harming normal cells, and immunotherapy, which empowers the body's immune system to fight cancer, are among the innovative treatments being developed.

In the Gulf region, Johnson & Johnson is dedicated to advancing lung cancer treatment through innovative research and localised initiatives such as screening programs. By collaborating with regional healthcare providers and leveraging their global expertise, Johnson & Johnson aims to bring cutting-edge cancer treatments and support systems to patients in the Gulf region, ensuring that lung cancer becomes a thing of the past for everyone.