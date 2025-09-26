  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Fri, Sep 26, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 4, 1447 | Fajr 04:52 | DXB weather-sun.svg36.2°C

Luminara Collection: Hazoorilal Legacy unveils radiant gemstone jewellery

Designed as modern heirlooms, the collection captures the essence of timeless artistry while offering versatile statement pieces

Published: Fri 26 Sept 2025, 11:07 AM

Top Stories

Dubai’s 10 most annoying driving habits — and what they will cost you

Dubai’s 10 most annoying driving habits — and what they will cost you

UAE: RAK-Dubai travel time to be cut to nearly half with new lanes, bridges on Emirates Road

UAE: RAK-Dubai travel time to be cut to nearly half with new lanes, bridges on Emirates Road

UAE visa ban rumours: Bangladeshis asked to be 'careful' when sharing news online

UAE visa ban rumours: Bangladeshis asked to be 'careful' when sharing news online

Hazoorilal Legacy introduces the Luminara Collection, a radiant curation of fine jewellery that celebrates rare gemstones, colour, and craftsmanship. Designed as modern heirlooms, the collection captures the essence of timeless artistry while offering versatile statement pieces for today’s discerning clientele.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Nothing raises $200M Series C to power the next phase of consumer AI

thumb-image

Dubai: Some residents allowed back into Al Barsha building after massive fire

thumb-image

Indian court dismisses X's petition about content removal mechanism

thumb-image

Led by UAE and Saudi Arabia, GCC economy to outpace global growth

thumb-image

Sit back, relax and have a massage: Khaleej Times test rides Dubai's self-driving taxi

 

At the heart of Luminara lies a spectacular showcase of exceptional gemstones. The Luminara Yellow Diamond Necklace glows with the golden warmth of natural yellow diamonds, sculpted to radiate rare brilliance. The Luminara Tanzanite Necklace Set highlights deep tanzanites contrasted with diamonds, reflecting refined elegance. Bold and striking, the Luminara Rubellite Choker Set features cushion-cut rubellites framed with diamonds, while the Luminara Rubellite Necklace Set pairs vivid rubellites with sparkling diamonds to embody passion and vibrancy. Adding a touch of delicacy, the Luminara Pearl & Tourmaline Choker harmoniously blends blush tourmalines with luminous pearls, exuding feminine grace. Completing the collection, the Luminara Multi Tourmaline Necklace Set cascades in a spectrum of natural hues, capturing movement, light, and rhythm.

Rooted in over 70 years of heritage, Hazoorilal Legacy continues to redefine fine jewellery with Luminara—pieces crafted to elevate every occasion, from intimate soirées to grand red-carpet events.

For more information, visit: shop.hazoorilallegacy.com.