Luminara Collection: Hazoorilal Legacy unveils radiant gemstone jewellery

Hazoorilal Legacy introduces the Luminara Collection, a radiant curation of fine jewellery that celebrates rare gemstones, colour, and craftsmanship. Designed as modern heirlooms, the collection captures the essence of timeless artistry while offering versatile statement pieces for today’s discerning clientele.

At the heart of Luminara lies a spectacular showcase of exceptional gemstones. The Luminara Yellow Diamond Necklace glows with the golden warmth of natural yellow diamonds, sculpted to radiate rare brilliance. The Luminara Tanzanite Necklace Set highlights deep tanzanites contrasted with diamonds, reflecting refined elegance. Bold and striking, the Luminara Rubellite Choker Set features cushion-cut rubellites framed with diamonds, while the Luminara Rubellite Necklace Set pairs vivid rubellites with sparkling diamonds to embody passion and vibrancy. Adding a touch of delicacy, the Luminara Pearl & Tourmaline Choker harmoniously blends blush tourmalines with luminous pearls, exuding feminine grace. Completing the collection, the Luminara Multi Tourmaline Necklace Set cascades in a spectrum of natural hues, capturing movement, light, and rhythm.

Rooted in over 70 years of heritage, Hazoorilal Legacy continues to redefine fine jewellery with Luminara—pieces crafted to elevate every occasion, from intimate soirées to grand red-carpet events.

For more information, visit: shop.hazoorilallegacy.com.