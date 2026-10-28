Luma Ventures and KII partner to drive innovation in Kurdistan

Luma Ventures, a venture investment and innovation infrastructure firm based in the Dubai International Financial Centre, and the Kurdistan Innovation Institute (KII) have formalised strategic cooperation to strengthen the commercial infrastructure supporting innovation, technology and investment in the Kurdistan Region.

The MoU was signed in September at AIM Congress 2026 in Dubai by Soheib Masoud, managing director of Luma Ventures, and Dr Azad Najar, CEO of KII, in a ceremony facilitated by the Kurdistan Regional Government’s Board of Investment – Invest Kurdistan.

The cooperation provides a framework for developing a venture-led Future Economy Infrastructure Platform, bringing together technology providers, Kurdish operating partners, specialist expertise and investors around commercial opportunities. Its initial focus is digital transformation, with priority areas including financial technology, artificial intelligence and education technology.

Stefano Balestra, chairman of Luma Ventures, said: "Technology creates lasting economic value when it becomes the foundation for businesses, capabilities and industries. The Kurdistan Region has the fundamentals: talent, enterprise and institutional commitment. Our cooperation with KII brings these strengths together with Luma Ventures’ infrastructure model and international relationships."

The first joint initiative under the agreement is the Corporate Technology Commercialisation Pilot. Established Kurdish enterprises will define business challenges and work with local innovators, researchers, startups and international technology partners to develop, adapt and test solutions in operating environments. The pilot is designed to connect successful deployments with routes to commercialisation, including technology localisation, commercial partnerships and new ventures.

Soheib Masoud, managing director of Luma Ventures, said: "The opportunity for the Kurdistan Region is to take a greater commercial stake in the technologies shaping its economy. Realising that opportunity requires a clear commercial case: real demand, capable operating partners and a credible route to market. We bring international technology, venture development and investment together around ventures in which Kurdish enterprises can participate as operating partners and venture builders. We will measure success by the businesses built, the capabilities established within the Kurdistan Region and the innovation that reaches regional and international markets."

Luma Ventures contributes its proprietary venture infrastructure and investment model, combining technology commercialisation, venture development, strategic partnerships, capital formation and international market access, supported by international technology, investor and family office relationships.

KII, founded on the initiative of Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government, provides the institutional and innovation anchor, connecting the cooperation to universities, researchers, students and the public sector, supporting the region’s development as a knowledge-based economy.

For UAE-based and international companies and investors, it supports commercial opportunities alongside Kurdish enterprises. For local businesses, researchers and innovators, it enables technology deployment, localisation, venture creation and market access.

The broader objective is to strengthen Kurdistan’s capacity to localise technology, build businesses and industries around it, and bring locally developed innovation to regional and global markets.